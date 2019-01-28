Government exists to serve the people. Citizen participation should be the rule, not the exception.

Kansas saw a surge in citizen engagement in recent years as a result of controversial policymaking. Folks expressed their displeasure with problems ranging from irresponsible economic policies to the stubborn resistance to improve access to health care.

Many Kansans attended public forums and grassroots rallies, wrote letters to the editor, commented on social media and spoke out in other ways. Regardless of where citizens land on the political spectrum, all of their voices and viewpoints are needed to help guide lawmakers now and in the future.

While showing up at the Statehouse always is one way to share thoughts and concerns, people also can connect with elected officials at local forums, or by phone, email or a hard-copy letter.

Considering the variety of pressing issues, it’s important. If, for example, you want your representative in the House to support Medicaid expansion, say so. If you’re unhappy with your state senator for not speaking up on K-12 public school funding, let them know.

There’s also much to learn in who responds to citizen inquiries and who doesn’t. Too often, lawmakers ignore constituents’ correspondence, or duck legislative coffees and other public forums when controversial topics arise.

That’s unacceptable. Anyone in office who would dismiss their constituents’ concerns isn’t doing what they were elected to do. Responsible lawmakers expect difficult questions and don’t shy away from the responsibility.

As for the responsibility of the citizenry: As apathy enables bad policymaking, it’s vital for the people of Kansas to know what’s going on in their government. Citizens interested in better understanding issues and the workings of state government have various sources to keep them up to speed.

The Kansas Legislature’s website, kslegislature.org, offers live streaming and archives of House and Senate proceedings. Newspapers and other local media sources report on happenings in government at every level. Social media also offers the opportunity for exchanges on issues of the day, and another avenue to connect with policymakers who should have an active presence on those platforms.

Clearly, there are plenty of ways to engage in a process that determines the future of Kansas and the many services Kansans hold dear.

Make sure your voice is heard.

GateHouse Kansas