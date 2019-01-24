Kansas farmers have been doubly hit in recent months. President Donald Trump’s ill-advised trade war with China has hit the heartland hard, with agriculture producers losing access to a major market. And the month-plus government shutdown has now made it even more difficult.

Farmers aren’t alone, of course. The twin policies — trade war and shutdown — pose economy-wide risks for all Americans. Government employees, who have gone more than a month without a paycheck, can’t contribute to the economy. Tariffs on Chinese-made good exact a further toll, as companies pass on extra costs to consumers.

Meanwhile, the growth that President Trump promised to unleash through a tax cut largely aimed at the richest among us seems to spluttered out, with companies mostly investing their extra funds in stock buybacks and payouts to executives. Our country’s near-decade of economic growth seems closer now than ever to the dreaded “r” word: recession.

That puts immense pressure on Kansas’ delegation in Washington, D.C., to step up and speak out. Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, along with Reps. Sharice Davids, Steve Watkins, Roger Marshall and Ron Estes know what’s going on. Now they need to speak up — and loudly — to demand the end to this nonsense.

Chinese markets were important for Kansas agriculture. Fully funded government services are no less so. Whatever challenges we may have with the Chinese government, or at the U.S.-Mexico border, it seems unlikely that tariffs or a shutdown have improved matters.

If there was some guarantee that the president’s actions would produce an outstanding result, we might be less skeptical. But his prowess in negotiations seems to have ebbed. Indeed, market pressures seem likely to force a face-saving deal with the Chinese, and any wall produced by the government shutdown will likely end up an expensive, lawsuit-ridden boondoggle.

Anyone with a passing knowledge of public affairs — both conservative and liberal, both Republican and Democrat — would likely tell you that in private. The president’s dedication to these matters stems more from political posturing than facts.

Ending the current impasse isn’t actually difficult. The Congress could reopen government if it chose. It could weigh in on tariffs against China, too. But legislators for decades have been content to pass power to the executive branch, leaving presidents free to follow destructive policies. Our senators and representatives could stand up and demand change.

It would be a refreshing change.

GateHouse Kansas