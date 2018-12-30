Appreciation for Capital-Journal

A newspaper independent from government, and one that promotes and practices responsible journalism policies, can be a healthy asset to our Democracy and ideals.

Before the year ends, I write to express firm commendation and much appreciation to The Capital Journal publisher, staff and reporters. Although many cities have a daily newspaper, their readers may lack the locally derived and reported articles that we enjoy in the daily Cap-J. As I enjoy my breakfast, I can count on political updates from state, county, city governments over the whole state of Kansas, human interest, rural/city events, crisis and scams, humor, religion, births/deaths, sports and more.

Talented C-J reporters dig out stories that otherwise would have escaped public transparency. Sometimes these are situations that with journalistic exposure could lead citizens or government to be moved to consider action.

I always look to see who wrote an article. I would not name my many favorites, but I mention Tim Carpenter, who has received an award, and Phil Anderson, whom I have had some contact on stories. I have also noted some new names recently.

To the Editorial Board, some excellent subjects covered and opinions expressed. I appreciate the discussion and clarity with which you arrive at your closing statement. Even if I disagreed with every day's column (I don't), I still want to know why, what and how you arrive at your opinion.

In 1991, I moved to Topeka about the time an Editorial Board replaced a lone editor. For a while, this board danced or pussyfooted around each topic — never arriving. I appreciate your current process and find it clear and refreshing, whether or not I agree.

Readers, it is up to us to critique and encourage The Capital-Journal to strive to be the best newspaper ever.

Enid E. Hickman, Topeka