KINGMAN - Anna Mae Stevens, 83, died Feb. 14, 2019, at her home in Wichita.

She was born June 12, 1935, at Saxman, Kansas the daughter of George M. and Marguerite Leslie Swope. A longtime resident of the Wichita community, she was a retired inspector at Cessna Aircraft.

Anna was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Wichita.

On January 5, 1957, she married Kenneth Stevens at Wichita; he died March 14, 2016. Survivors include: two sons, Randy Stevens and Bill Stevens and his wife Kristy; daughters, Lou Ann Mellott, Kathy Stevens, and Becky Bond and her husband Charles; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by: daughter, Barbie Stevens Dick; brothers, George, Paul and Jimmy; and son-in-law, Jim Mellott.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Monday, at the Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m., til service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Anna Mae Stevens

KINGMAN - Anna Mae Stevens, 83, died Feb. 14, 2019, at her home in Wichita.

She was born June 12, 1935, at Saxman, Kansas the daughter of George M. and Marguerite Leslie Swope. A longtime resident of the Wichita community, she was a retired inspector at Cessna Aircraft.

Anna was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Wichita.

On January 5, 1957, she married Kenneth Stevens at Wichita; he died March 14, 2016. Survivors include: two sons, Randy Stevens and Bill Stevens and his wife Kristy; daughters, Lou Ann Mellott, Kathy Stevens, and Becky Bond and her husband Charles; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by: daughter, Barbie Stevens Dick; brothers, George, Paul and Jimmy; and son-in-law, Jim Mellott.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Monday, at the Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m., til service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.