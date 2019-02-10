Eugenia C. “Aunt Genie” Uhrich, 90, Hays, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Via Christi Village.

She was born Aug. 21, 1928, in Collyer to Christian and Mariana (Waldman) Uhrich.

She grew up in Collyer, and graduated from the parochial high school in Collyer. She was a credit manager for Sears for 34 years in Independence, Mo., and Dallas, and after retirement worked for a few years for Budget Car Rental. In 1993 she returned to western Kansas, making her home in Hays. For several years she was a volunteer at Hays Medical Center in the Human Resources Department, and helped the elderly and disabled with tax preparation. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and was a devout Catholic. Her hobbies included traveling, crocheting, sewing, and playing solitaire.

She is survived by 51 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers, Frank, Julius, Joe, Leo, George, Cletus and Alfred Uhrich; and four sisters, Juliana Haffner, Itha Scheck, Mary Uhrich and Pauline Zimmerman.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1805 Vine, Hays, with Fr. Barry Brinkman officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 pm in the St. Michael’s Cemetery, Collyer.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday and from 9 to10:15 a.m. Tuesday, all at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays. A rosary will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by a parish vigil service at 7, both on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, in care of the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.haysmemorial.com