Some folks have asked what's happened to my column. My truthful answer is laziness, and a bevy of 2018 activities, good and bad. So a review of last year is in order as I continue to ponder what I think and feel about this New Year.

The saying: "Out with the Old and In with the New" comes to mind as I begin this effort. But, having turned 87 last September, I will just get on with this belated epistle without further ruminations.

As longtime members of this community, my wife, Orvileta, and I appreciate each new day and give thanks for all the wonderful, multiple blessings received all these 62 years together. Those include all the goods and services available from a great variety of businesses, professional advisors and caregivers, local units of government and institutions we count on each day and often take for granted.

Thanks, also, to all of those dedicated folks who keep things going and open, even 24/7! And thanks, too, for all the kindness and courtesies extended by numerous folks throughout the year.

Orvileta's successful confrontation with a tumor discovered in January 2017 continued last year, but she also has non-cancer related walking problems requiring use of a cane and/or a four-wheel chair. That was our main focus this past year, until Friday, April 13. On that date, I had surgery for what the Wichita doc thought was a large pocket of blood arising from a hole in the artery of my right calf.

SURPRISE is a term you don't wish to hear from your surgeon. After finding no hole, he did exploratory surgery to find why my calf was approaching cow size. He then removed a 1.4-pound tumor via a 10-inch incision! Surprise, indeed!

My Heartland Cancer Center "drip chemo" sessions ran from May till Aug. 22, with the wonderful news coming a week later that the Non-Hodgkin's-Lymphoma had not spread. When my hair began falling out during the chemo sessions, I had a fun experience dyeing it red in honor of my mom and other neat and beloved red-headed relatives. That, along with the classical music I played, reduced the stress of the treatments. My eternal thanks to Dr. Anis Toumeh and all of the Center staff for their care, and thanks, as well, to Dr. Zeff Arroyo, my longtime friend, for his advice and counsel. Radiation treatments have been suggested, but I am not on that track as yet.

Fortunately, my hair has grown back and I now get the proper respect accorded to us "white-headed old geezers!"

Other good news items for last year included the trip to Orange, Va., in late October, to attend our grandson, Graham Fowler West's marriage to Rachel Evans. Orvileta brought her usual good weather, so the rain ceased and the sun shone for just the right time without a hitch for a 4:30 Sunday afternoon outdoor event. May they enjoy many, many years of wedded bliss together!

Attending my sister, Janice Lee's 90th birthday celebration in Manhattan, on Dec. 15, 2018, was another happy event.

The widow of Alan Lee, she is enjoying her location at Meadow Lark Place, where she still plays the piano from memory and belts songs out from her long years of experience at the keys. We've always enjoyed those piano/sing along sessions whenever we get together.

A delightful, lovely lady, it has been a great pleasure to still have her company and remembrances of all the pleasant years spent together traveling or at family events.

The birthday party that evening was at Harry's, a Posh dining spot in the "little apple." When ordering, I was certain the menu read "roast beef," one of my favorite things to eat. When the meal showed up, the huge, Bowie-type knife was certainly not necessary to cut the "roasted BEETS" I had been served. The waitress thought I had said roast beets — as the menu stated — while I had in fact, ordered beef, NOT on the menu! I do like beets, and they, along with the other vegetables on the plate, were entirely edible, and almost the same color as the delicious chocolate birthday cake! But never again will I order from a menu without using my glasses, nor speak softly with the waitress when placing an order!

Old Dogs CAN be taught new tricks after all, but sometimes the lessons are hard ones. But all the good laughs were fun, even when on me!

Good health and a safe journey to all as you travel along life's interesting pathway! Hopefully, another column might show up yet this month.

Best wishes for the New Year!

Duane West has lived in Garden City since 1940 and is a former mayor.