Gwynn A. Ward, 88, Loveland, Colo., died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2018, at his home.

He was born July 9, 1930, in rural Decatur County on the home place northwest of Clayton to Ross and Stella (Griffith) Ward.

He married Judith Ward on Dec. 13, 2008, in Clayton. He was a farmer/rancher. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Loveland; a son, Allen Ward, Norton; a stepson, Dennis McIntyre, Goodland; two daughters, Kris Mizell, Norton, and Gail Eckart, Minneapolis; two stepdaughters, Shelley Blau, Manhattan, and Connie Mathes, Johnstown, Colo.; four grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four step- great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary (Mathes) Ward; and a grandson.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Clayton United Methodist Church; burial in Clayton Cemetery with military honors by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Norton, American Legion Post No. 63.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Pauls Funeral Home, Oberlin.

Memorials are suggested to Pathways Hospice, Loveland, in care of the funeral home

Condolences can be left at www.paulsfh.com