Walter G. Casner Jr., 83, Stockton, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at Redbud Village, Plainville.

He was born Sept.14, 1935, in Fort Worth, Texas to Walter G. Casner, Sr. and Mildred Pierce (Brannon) Casner.

He married Kay E. (Pekarek) Casner on Sept. 18, 1981, in Fraser, Colo. She preceded him in death. He was a truck driver. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving on the USS Hancock.

Survivors include his best friends, Mike and Catherine Klein, Plainville; and three grandchildren. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Stockton; burial in Stockton Cemetery with U.S. Navy Honor Guard and Stockton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8873.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Humane Society of the High Plains or Sacred Heart School-Plainville in care of the funeral home.

