Gary Leon Green, 79, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

Gary was born on Feb. 18, 1939 in Topeka, to Leon Ty and Goldie (Conway) Green. Gary was married to Dawn Kennedy. Gary had served his country in the U.S. Navy. Gary had worked for Beechcraft as a technician.

Gary is survived by his children Bill Green of Wichita, Leona (Emiel) Plunske of New Hampshire, Matthew (Carrie) Green of Goddard, Timothy (Janel) Green of Wichita, Steven ( Karen) Green of Haysville, Wanda (Lawrence) Gibson-Gudde of Bartlette, KS, Michael (Bea) Busch of Kerhonkson, NY, 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, wife Dawn, brother Eddie Green, sisters Janice Monyhan and Jody Vogt.

Visitation will be on Monday, Jan. 14 from 6-8 p.m. at Dunsford Funeral Home

Graveside services will be on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Douglass Cemetery, Douglass.

The family wishes contributions be made out to the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.



