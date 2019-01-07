Margaret A. Williams, 92, died Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Garden Valley Retirement Village in Garden City.

She was born Jan. 3, 1927, in Manhattan, N.Y., to Patrick Joseph and Helen (Lahey) Dunne.

She married Darrell Gibbons on Jan. 23, 1943, in New York City.

She later married Raymond Ray Williams on Jan. 13, 1964, in Lakin. He died on Nov. 29, 2004.

She was raised and attended school in New York. While there, she worked at Horn and Hardert Deli and later as an aide at Sloan Kettering Hospital, where she once took care of Babe Ruth and received several signed baseballs.

She moved to Garden City and was head housekeeper at Wheatlands Motel and later Holiday Motel. After her second marriage, she was a homemaker.

She is survived by her children, Robert “Bob” (Theresa) Williams of Garden City; Deborah Williams of Lawrence, and Kevin Dunne of Garden City; a stepdaughter, Connie Naab of Garden City; and one granddaughter.

She also was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kenneth Gibbons; two brothers, John Patrick Dunne and William Anthony Dunne; and a sister, Maureen Elizabeth Wells.

Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. Memorials are suggested to Margaret Williams Memorial Fund, in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. Seventh St., Garden City, KS 67846. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.