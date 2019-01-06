Shirley Ann Hrabe, 79, Hays, died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

She was born Jan. 9, 1939, in Plainville to Steve and Dorothy (Allen) Hrabe.

She was past owner of the Palco Grocery where she owned and operated the store for 15 years.

She was a member of Celebration Community Church, Hays, Webster Dam Babes, Red Hat Club and Sunflower Polka Club.

Survivors include two sons, Michael Whisman and wife, Judith, Irmo, S.C., and Danny Whisman and wife, Shayne, Victoria; two daughters, Kim Terrel and husband, Jerry, Athol, and Brenda Odle and significant other, Kenny Rabe, Dodge City; a sister, Marvil Beitz, Wichita; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Forrest (Dale) Hrabe; and a brother-in-law, Bill Beitz.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Celebration Community Church, Hays.

There will be no public visitation as cremation was chosen.

Memorials are suggested to Cancer Council of Ellis County in care of All Faiths Funeral Chapel, Smith Center.

