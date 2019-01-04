Robert J. Pfeifer, 91, Hays, died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born April 12, 1927, in Hays to Pete and Catherine (Unrein) Pfeifer. He grew up on the family farm just north of Hays and attended Hays High School.

He spent his youth working the family farm before being drafted for service in 1945. He was in the U.S. Army Infantry before returning to Hays to continue his passion for farming. In addition to being a Kansas wheat farmer, he had an appreciation for breaking horses and raising cattle. He maintained his dairy herd for over 25 years He married Ann E. Waldschmidt on Nov. 17, 1947, in Ellis. After 53 years of marriage she preceded him in death April 9, 2000. During their marriage they enjoyed participating in German weddings, polka dancing, and traveling for relaxation.

He was a member of the Milk Producers Association. In addition to milking, he raised black angus beef cattle. He participated in rodeos and enjoyed spending time with his family at team penning events. He was a member of the American Legion and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Survivors include two sons, Roger and Cindy Pfeifer (children Scotty and Montana), Augusta, and Jay and Bobbi Pfeifer (children Weston and Janessa), Hays; two daughters, Carol and Rex Cline (children Jason and Tisha), Olathe, and Jeanne and Fred Weilert (children Jeff, Jesse, and Anne), Hays; two sisters, Florence Kuhn, Hays and Venita Collier, Lakewood, Colo.; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Agnes Kreutzer, Regina Arnhold, Martina Kreutzer and Alfreda Schmeidler; and two brothers, Wilfred James Pfeifer and Peter V. Pfeifer.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Hays; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors by Hays Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard and Hays American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, both at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

A vigil/rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church orThomas More Prep-Marian High School, in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be left at www.haysmemorial.com.