Ruth Alverda Mai, 94, Russell, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Russell Regional Hospital.

She was born Oct. 12, 1924, in Russell County to Edward and Amelia (Karst) Nuss. She grew up in the Russell area and attended local schools.

She married Bernard Mai on Feb. 6, 1944, in Russell. He preceded her in death April 2, 2003. She was owner and operator of B&R Tailors as a seamstress.

Survivors include a brother, Leland Nuss, Russell.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church, Russell; burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Russell.

Visitation will be until 6 p.m. Wednesday at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell.

Family will greet guests the day of the funeral.

Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund in care of the mortuary.