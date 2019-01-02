Michael Shawn Brown, 57, Leavenworth, passed away peacefully, at his home, on Dec. 27, 2018, with his wife, Anna, by his side, after a long hard battle with cancer.

He was born Feb. 8, 1961 in Durant, Oklahoma to Wendell Brown and Carolyn (Cowley) Manners.

He graduated from Blue High School in Blue, Oklahoma. After graduation, he joined the Army in 1979 with honorable discharge in 1992. He retired from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

He is survived by his wife, of 27 years, Anna Godfrey Brown, his mother, Carolyn Manners, step-father, Robert Manners, Durant, Oklahoma, his brothers, Chris Brown and Mickey (Josh) Manners, all of Durant, Oklahoma, his sister, Terri (Jeff) Hacker, Ardmore, Oklahoma, numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wendell Brown.

He loved spending time riding motorcycles and going to rallies with friends. He was able to attend the Sturgis Rally, which marked his 28th year to attend, enjoying company of friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the American Cancer Society.

We would like to thank VITAS Healthcare nurses for their care and support.



