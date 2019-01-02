Lois C. Koster Davis, 90, Hoxie, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Logan County Hospital, Oakley.

She was born June 23, 1928, in rural Menlo, Thomas County to Roy and Fern (Hopkins) Hatten.

She married Nick Koster Jr. on April 14, 1948, in Seguin. He preceded her in death. She later married James Davis on May 28, 1977, in Hoxie. She was a secretary/bookkeeper.

Survivors include three sons, Harold Koster and wife, Bridget, Hoxie, Dan Koster and wife, Dee, Hays, and Nick Koster, III and wife, Marita, Centennial, Colo.; two daughters, Kathy Kennedy and husband, Don, Oakley, and Nancy Kiltz and husband, Carl, Salina; a sister, Vesta Ostmeyer, Oakley, a brother-in-law, Harm Briery, Hoxie; 16 grandchildren; and 45 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; three stepchildren, Craig Davis and wife, Donna, Hutchinson, Terry Davis and wife, Sheila, Wichita, and Jill Davis, Broomfield, Colo.; 10 step-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Cleo Briery; and a brother-in-law, Henry Ostmeyer, Jr.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Hoxie; burial in St. Martin Cemetery, Sequin.

Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the church.

A vigil/rosary will be at 7 p.m Sunday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to St. Frances Cabrini Church, Logan County Manor, Oakley, church Masses, in care of Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, Oakley.

