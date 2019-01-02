Krista Marie Mahon, 38, of Ottawa, formerly of Centerville and La Cygne, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at the Olathe Hospice House.

Funeral service will be 3 p. m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2018, at the Centerville Community Church. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel. Contributions are suggested to the Prairie View Education Foundation or Olathe Hospice House, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 304, La Cygne, Kansas. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.