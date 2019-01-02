Hillary Vance "H.V." Chapin, 87, passed away on Dec. 28, 2018

Hillary Vance "H.V." Chapin, 87, of Augusta, passed away Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at home surrounded by his family. Hillary, son of the late Cecil and Mabel (Matson) Chapin, was born in Wichita on June 1, 1931. He graduated in 1949, from Wichita East High School and after graduation joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. For 30 years H. V. was employed in the meter department for KG & E both in Wichita and El Dorado. After retirement he became involved in real estate and rental property. He was a resident of Augusta for 50 years and a member of the Augusta Planning Commission for 26 years. With his family he enjoyed water skiing, camping, the outdoors and spending vacation time in Creede, Colorado. Hillary never met a stranger. On Feb. 11, 1955 he married Diedra McCarter in Wichita and she survives him, wife of 63 years. He is also survived by: daughter, Marilyn Warren and spouse Phil of Frisco, Texas; sons, David Chapin and fiancé Elisabet Livengood of El Dorado and Curtis Chapin of Carlsbad, Calif.; grandchildren, Alex Chapin of Denver, Colo. and Dr. Madeline Chapin of Delhi, NY.; two sister-in-laws, three brother-in-laws all in Texas; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Prostate Center, Wichita, Kansas Chapter, Us TOO Intl., Inc. 8201 E. Harry #1804 Wichita, KS 67207.

At a later date, a celebration of his life will be held followed by private graveside service.