Leta Rosalie (Hines) Sidebottom, 87, died Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at Rhode Island Suites, Ransom.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at United Methodist Church, Ransom; burial in Ransom Cemetery.

Friends can call until 9 p.m. Wednesday with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City.

Gary L. “Bear” Prester, 72, Russell, formerly of Dorrance and Kingman, died Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Russell Regional Hospital.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran Church, Russell; burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Wilson City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church.

