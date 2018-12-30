Steven Hollingsworth, 68, passed away on Dec. 27, 2018

Steven Hollingsworth, 68, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, was promoted to heaven Thursday, December 27, 2018. Steve was born on June 9, 1950. He was a graduate of Ruskin High School, as well as from Central Baptist Theological Seminary. Steve served in the Airforce and was a member of Central Baptist Church in Augusta. Steve's hobbies included theater, landscaping, painting and reading. Preceded in death by his parents George and Lucille (Barrett) Hollingsworth, sister Mary Hollingsworth, his son Philip Hollingsworth and his best friend and wife of 38 years, Rachel Hollingsworth.

He is survived by sons and daughters-in-laws, Nathan and Deanne; Micah and Camille; two granddaughters, Maive and Margo Hollingsworth; siblings, Vickie Hollingsworth, Jim Hollingsworth, and Tim Hollingsworth; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, January 4, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel, 813 State Street, Augusta, Kansas. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Central Baptist Church 7421 Church Road Augusta, Kansas, with Pastor Richard Crooks officiating. Burial will be at Tonganoxie Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Good Shepard Hospice, as well as our church family and friends.

If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Central Baptist Church, 7421 SW Church Road, Augusta, KS or Good Shepard Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill, Suite 403 Wichita, KS 67206.