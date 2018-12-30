Darrell L. Winters, 76, passed away on Dec. 27, 2018

Darrell’s life began on July 16, 1942 in a house on Pennsylvania Ave. in Wichita. He is the son of Theodore Roosevelt and Ruby Mae (Tillotson) Winters. He was united in marriage to the former Sheryl (Hauser) Oakman on August 27, 2011 at the Tillotson Farm near Towanda. Darrell worked for Cessna Aircraft from 1967 until his retirement as a foreman in 2001. He was talented at designing and building motorcycles, he enjoyed camping, his yard work and his music. Darrell was very patriotic and had been a member of the Midian Shrine in Wichita. His greatest joy was his family which includes his wife Sheryl of Wichita; children Darlyn Howe of Mulvane, Mitch Winters of Wichita, Tommie (Scherhara) Oakman of Wichita, Shane (Cheryl) Oakman of Wichita, Colisa Oakman of Wichita and Shonya Hewlett of Wichita; 15 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and his brothers Duane (Pam) Winters of Wichita and Dean (Linda) Winters of Towanda. Darrell passed away on Thursday December 27, 2018 at Via Christi St. Teresa Hospital in Wichita. He is preceded in death by his parents. Darrell’s family will gather with friends on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Carlson Colonial Funeral Home where his funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest in McGill Cemetery, Potwin. Memorial contributions in Darrell’s name may be directed to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Darrell at www.carlsoncolonial.com.



