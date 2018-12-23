Donald E. Billinger, 68, Trinidad, Colo., died Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was born and raised in Victoria.

He married Kathy (Newland) on July 17, 1971. He was a boy scout and was able to travel the U.S. with his troop, even visiting the World’s Fair. He was an altar boy at St. Fidelis Basilica. He was a U.S. Army reserves veteran where he reached the rank of Sergeant.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, traveling and bird watching. He could fix almost anything and enjoyed tinkering in his garage. He was a rock to his family and enjoyed talking and telling stories.

Survivors include his wife of 47 ½ years; two sons, Shawn and wife, Jacquie and Brad and wife, Connie; a daughter, Tonya; three sisters, Linda and husband, Mike, Joyce and husband, Henry and Jeanette and husband, Ernie; seven grandchildren, Cheyenne, Colten, Macey, Meah, Brian, Clara, Camron and a great-grandson, Jayden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Marie; a sister, Rosemarie; a brother, Leroy; and a brother-in-law, Pappy.

Memorials are suggested to Sangre de Cristo Hospice, 1502 E. Main, Trinidad, Colo., 81082.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Trinidad.

Comi Funeral Home, Trinidad, is in charge of arrangements.