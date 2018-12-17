Doris P. Sperry, 84, died Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at her home in Garden City.

She was born July 18, 1934, in Garden City to Asa O. and Mabel M. (Kells) Carroll.

She married Richard L. Sperry on Dec. 22, 1951, in Garden City. He died Sept. 7, 1997.

She graduated from Garden City High School. In her earlier years, she worked as an usher at the State Theater, before becoming a bookkeeper for Garnand Furniture Store, Hugoton Production Co. and for 15 years at Cramer’s Harvestore. She then was bookkeeper for the family masonry business.

She enjoyed playing the piano, dancing, bowling, crocheting and most of all her family activities.

She is survived by her longtime companion, Alie Loewen of the home; a daughter, Susan L. Van Dolah and Doug DuBose of Garden City; two sons, Richard A. and Kerri Sperry of Garden City, and Tim L. and Roxie Sperry of Garden City; a sister, Kathryn Yardley of Garden City; seven grandchildren, Anthony Joe Nichols, Jeffry Nichols, Heath VanDolah, Matthew Bruce Sperry, Levi Mikel Sperry, Kristen Lynn Sperry and Brent Michael Sperry; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers, Charles Carroll and Kenneth Carroll; and four sisters, Velma Ward, Vera Van Winkle, Reva Robinson and Mary Ball.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church in Garden City. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery, Garden City.

Memorials are suggested to Leave A Legacy or St Catherine Hospice, in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. Seventh St., Garden City, KS 67846. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.