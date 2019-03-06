Dear Heloise: Do you add SEASONINGS to what you're cooking while it's cooking or after the cooking is finished? -- Nell in Missouri

Nell, always add spices to food while cooking so the flavors can mingle and enhance the food. -- Heloise

STAINLESS STEEL COOKWARE

Dear Heloise: How can I clean my stainless steel cookware now that it's gotten older and less shiny? -- Chloe S., Prescott, Ariz.

Oven cleaner works well to clean baked-on grease and will help put a shine back on your cookware. Ammonia and water can be safely used on stainless steel to clean and shine. Make sure to rinse thoroughly. -- Heloise

TERRAZZO FLOORS

Dear Heloise: My beautiful kitchen floor now has scuff marks and crayon marks. I have terrazzo floors. What can I do? -- Amy G., Derry, N.H.

Amy, buy a large eraser and go to work on your floors. It will remove those marks if you use a little elbow grease. -- Heloise

QUICKIE RED VELVET CAKE

Dear Heloise: You had a recipe for red velvet cake that was easy to make, but I can't find it. Would you please repeat the ingredients in your column? -- Dixie M., Billings, Mont.

I'd love to! This recipe uses cake mix, which cuts down on the preparation time. Enjoy!

Quickie Red Velvet Cake

1 box yellow cake mix

5 eggs

1/2 cup oil

1 cup buttermilk (low-fat or regular)

2 tablespoons cocoa

2 ounces red food coloring

Combine the dry cake mix with the eggs, oil, buttermilk, cocoa and food coloring as listed above. Check the directions on the cake box to see how long you need to beat the ingredients together before baking. Bake according to the cake box directions. ONLY add ingredients we list; DO NOT add ingredients on the box.

If you like this dessert, you'll understand why people praise the other recipes in my pamphlet Heloise's Cake Recipes. To get a copy, send $3, along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Cakes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at www.Heloise.com. Let your family and guests think you spent hours making a yummy dessert, when in fact it only took a little time from your busy day. -- Heloise

JUNK FOOD

Dear Heloise: How can I break my son of eating junk food as snacks? Candy, various chips and sugary drinks are all he wants. He's 11, soon to be 12, and very overweight! -- Concerned Mom in Alabama

First, take your son to see a physician to determine what state his health is in right now. Perhaps the doctor can explain the dangers of obesity to him and provide a diet plan that works. Encourage him as he makes healthy choices. -- Heloise

EXPENSIVE VS. CHEAP

Dear Heloise: My husband wants to buy cheap cutlery, but I want a more expensive set made in Germany. How can we compromise? -- Pat W., Reston, Va.

Pat, always buy the best cutlery you can afford. It will last longer, and you can buy one piece at a time. -- Heloise