

President of Downtown Wichita to visit with Hutch Rotary: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Atrium Hotel & Conference Center, 1400 N Lorraine St, Hutchinson. Ten years ago a group of local leaders recruited Jeff Fluhr from Baton Rouge to Wichita to serve as the president of the Downtown Wichita Development Corporation, now Downtown Wichita.

The Winter Challenge: through March 20, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N Main St, Hutchinson. We challenge you to read a book, watch a movie, or listen to an audiobook and then write a review. Each review is one chance in a drawing to win a gift basket. The more reviews you complete, the more chances you have to win. The drawing will be held March 21, and the winner will be notified by phone. No purchase necessary to win. For adults age 13 and up. Pick up review cards from the Public Service Desk.

Annual chicken noodle fundraiser dinner: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, 4-H Building - McPherson. Dinner and auction to benefit Elyria Christian School. In addition to ECS students sharing their musical talents, several new activities will take place throughout the day, including a Gift Card Grab, Chance Drawings for fantastic theme baskets, and a live auction at 6:15 p.m. for items you won't want to miss! The cost of the meal is a free-will donation.

