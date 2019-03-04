A known WWII veteran of the battle of Iwo Jima who lived in Harvey County passed away March 1.

Loyd Wesley Brewer, 93, died Friday following a short illness.

Brewer graduated from Burns High School in 1942. On Jan. 19, 1944, he went to Kansas City to enlist in the military. When he got there, there were two lines of men, one for the Army and the other for the Marines. He was randomly assigned to a line – it was the line for the Marines.

He was part of the 27th Marines, I Company who shipped out for Iwo Jima after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Brewer was on the island the entire 33 days of the battle. Of the 236 members of his company who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima, Brewer was one of just 44 who survived.

Once the island of Iwo Jima was secured for the US, his company was sent to Sasebo, Japan, to help clean up after the bombings. It was only after many years that he would share his experiences there.

“I had plenty of experiences,” Brewer told The Kansan in 2015. “You didn’t take off your socks. You kind of smelled bad. My feet bled, bled in my shoes — all of that sand and gravel.”

Brewer said he went several days at a time without food, and he sometimes didn’t have the strength to get out of his foxhole. He went more than a month without a shower. The battle lasted from Feb. 19 to March 26, 1945.

Total casualties for U.S. forces in the battle numbered 6,821, with 19,217 wounded out of a total force of about 70,000. About 18,000 Japanese forces were killed.

“I don’t think there was a secret to surviving,” Brewer said. “I think I had some help upstairs.”

He saw the raising of the U.S. flag over Iwo Jima, an iconic image in both photographs and memorialized with a statue at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia.

“I didn’t raise the flag, but it happened behind me,” he said. “I was in I company. I don’t remember, but I think it was the 26th Marines that raised the flag. I don’t remember what the company was.”

After his honorable discharge on July 24, 1946, he returned to Kansas. He went to diesel mechanic school in St. Louis and spent some time at Kansas State University. He worked in the oil fields for Citi Service as a roustabout, Hesston Corporation and finished his working career as a maintenance man for Newton Plaza Apartments.

In 2015 he was honored by the Wichita Wingnuts and asked to throw out the first pitch. An aspiring baseball player, Brewer was a second baseman for Burns High School before the war. fter the war, he continued to play a little baseball, mostly for a town team in Peabody.

On Aug. 11, 1951 he married Louella Schmidt in Greensburg. She died in 2002. They had three children, six grandchildren amd 11 great-grandchildren. Over the past few years he liveseat Schowalter Villa in Hesston and Kidron Bethel Village in North Newton.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. March 7 at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel in Newton. A public visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Petersen Funeral Home with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Following the service, a graveside committal will be held at the Whitewater Center Cemetery.