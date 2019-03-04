Today's Birthday (03/04/19). Your career hits a growth spurt this year. Practice with your team for tight coordination. Fall into a fine summer romance, before a team challenge requires attention. Support your crew to victory this winter, before a romantic obstacle or test. Trust your heart to lead.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- You have more friends than you realized. Expand territory together. Diversity provides greater strength. Share your contributions. Thank people for their gifts. Make a delightful discovery.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Career opportunities tempt. Review the options. Wait for developments, and hold out for the best deal. Consider the consequences before choosing. Sort out your resources.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Slow to enjoy the scenery. Avoid traffic by lingering with a scenic detour. Investigate a tempting possibility. Make sure the numbers balance before compromising.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Reaffirm financial commitments and partnerships. Stick to practical priorities. Review plans carefully before making your move. Everything seems possible. Patiently wait for developments.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Rely on support from a strong partner. Share resources, talents and experiences. Revise plans to suit current circumstances. Find a hidden treasure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Your practice is paying off. Focus on the details, and refine your technique. Avoid distractions, and put your heart into your work. Expand your boundaries.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Relax, and enjoy the view. Celebrate with people you love. Do something nice for someone. Stay frugal. Savor simple pleasures like a shared sunset.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Home and family have your attention. Stay objective, and listen to more than one view. Avoid passing judgment. Make needed repairs, and feed your worker bees.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Practice your creative arts and skills. Issue public comments and promotions. Your greatest strength is love. Find interesting ways to articulate your passion.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Your work is in demand. Can you raise your rates? Do the market research. Your morale gets a boost with increased cash flow. Monitor closely.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Smile and wave for the cameras. Step into the spotlight and shine. Keep high standards. You can find what you need. Friends provide a boost.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Contemplate your next move. There's always more to learn. A beautiful transformation is within reach. Make harmony a goal. Peace and quiet soothe your spirit.