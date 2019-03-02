I ran across a story not long ago that bears repeating.

“Imagine the following scenario: It’s your lucky day! You’ve won the grand prize in a contest and this is your new life! Every morning, your bank will deposit $86,400 into your private account with the following rules: (1) What you don’t spend each day will be withdrawn from your account. (2) You cannot transfer any money into a different account. (3) You may only spend it. (4) Each morning, when you wake up, the bank opens your account with another $86,400 for that day. (5) The bank can end the game without warning and at any time. The bank can call, ‘Game Over!’ and close the account and you will not receive a new one. That account is the only one you get.

What would you personally do? You would buy anything and everything you wanted, right? Not only for yourself, but for all the people you love and care for. You’d probably even buy things for people you don't know because you couldn't possibly spend it all on yourself, right? You would try to spend every penny because you knew it would be replenished in the morning, right?

This "game" is real for each of us. Each of us has already won the grand prize. The problem is that most of us just don’t realize it.

The prize is time.

(1) Each morning when we wake up, we receive 86,400 seconds as a gift of life. (2) When we go to sleep at night, any remaining time is not credited to us. (3) What we have not used up that day is forever lost. (4) Yesterday is gone forever. (5) Each morning the account is refilled, but the bank can dissolve our account at any time without warning."

The Bible speaks at length about the brevity of life. The book of Ecclesiastes refers to our life as a vapor, which appears for a little while and then vanishes away. Psalm 103:15-16 says, “As for man, his days are like grass; as a flower of the field, so he flourishes. When the wind has passed over it, it is no more, and its place acknowledges it no longer.”

What will we do with those 86,400 seconds which are deposited into our account tomorrow morning? How will we spend them? Will we waste them on things that don’t really matter or will we invest them to make a difference in the lives of those around us?

As time races by, our kids grow up, our bodies age, and we get a little slower. OK! A lot slower! But life goes by and, before you know it, it’s gone. Someone once said, “Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift and that's why it’s called the present.”

Live every day for all it’s worth! Love God with all your heart, mind, soul, and strength. Love your neighbor as yourself, and leave a legacy with what God has given you today!

Victor Halfmoon is pastor of Legacy Bible Church, Hutchinson.