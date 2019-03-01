The last weeks have been a test of resolve and faith of not only myself but my fellow LGBTQ brothers and sisters. Each day I strive to live my life as any other woman in this world, always conscience to keep in mind that no matter what happens, count the blessings in my life. However, as of late I and many family and friends have found ourselves feeling lost and a bit bewildered.

It began with Jussie Smollett and the falsified attack. I cannot put into words the absolute disgust that so many of us felt when the news broke that he had faked the whole thing. It only took 24 hours for the hateful rhetoric to begin.

Remarks such as “Of course he faked it. Most gay crimes are fake.” “He's gay and black, they're always looking for attention” exploded. I felt so much anger, as if he had single-handedly brought forth a cloud of doubt for not only victims of hate crimes but every victim of rape, abuse, domestic violence, and so on. I watched as individuals from all walks of life religions, political stances, creed, and sexual orientation came out calling for justice.

However, our allies never wavered. They stood strong. They stood by us all, encouraging to hold tight to each other, and never to allow anyone to turn us on each other. They reminded us we are always stronger when we stand together.

It would be around the same time of Smollett's indictment that right here in Kansas that House Bill 2320 and HB 2321, two of the most hateful bills of my time, would be introduced in our capital. For those of you who have not read them, these refer to LGBTQ+ marriages such as I and my wife's as "parody” marriages. We are compared to “zoophilia” and being gay is considered a “secular” religion. For the record, those is some of the nicer remarks.

What was far more disturbing was the fact that one of the sponsors, Rep. Ron Highland, has a gay daughter. As a mother of a gay daughter, I cannot imagine the hurt his daughter felt upon seeing that he would sponsor such hate. While he removed his name, I guess my question would be why would he sponsor something like this in the first place.

One of the sponsors, Rep. Cheryl Helmer, is an educator. All children should feel safe within school, public or otherwise and this bill would have the opposite effect. Overcrowded and understaffed schools would effectively become prime hunting grounds for attacks against LGBTQ+ students.

Now while I do not expect these bills to pass, the pain of seeing those hateful words in black and white and to what lengths our own government will go to erase us cut straight through me.

However, just as you believe that you may breakdown, you hear from a friend, a family member, or an ally. You see those words posted on your Facebook or messenger to be strong, that your worthy, and that they stand with you. You receive calls of hope, unity, and love and you remember why you continue the fight. They remind you that you matter even when you forget.

Then in the last week, United Methodist Church was rocked when it voted to follow a more traditional format, thus maintaining a firm ban on LGBTQ+ and clergy. For many LGBTQ+ individuals and families, finding a church where they feel welcome to worship and study the word of God not only for themselves but as themselves is a challenge. Many have found a home within the United Methodist Church. When the vote came down, it was heartbreaking for not only LGBTQ+ individuals but clergy and all church members who believe in inclusion and love of their brothers and sisters in Christ.

However, what happened after the vote truly moved us all. Clergy and UMC churches made statements stating all were loved and welcomed. Individuals from all walks of life grasped hands, wept and prayed for strength and wisdom to stand against this vote. Friends on my Facebook page were broken because they were faced with having to leave their church because they are allies. There were parents planning to leave for their LGBTQ+ children and children leaving their church for their LGBTQ+ parents. Yes, our allies were being forced to choose between God and loving their fellow man.

In the last week, the LGBTQ+ community has been attacked for the horrid behavior of Jussie Smollett. Those who wrote and sponsored HB 2320 and HB 21 have attempted to diminish us to nothing more than sexual deviants and erase us and our marriages, and now the United Methodist Church wants to turn all LGBTQ from Christ.

However, to every cloud there is a silver lining. For us, that is our allies. They are there in the best and worst of times. They have stood with us at rallies, attended our benefits, and expressed their support at the ballot box. So to all of our amazing allies, from all of us, thank you. Thank you for your acceptance, your humanity, and your kindness. Your presence and words are shining lights that continue to guide us in this fight towards equality.

Julia Johnson is a social and political activist. She is a longtime resident of Hutchinson.