KSHSAA SUB-STATES
BOYS
CLASS 5A
EAST #1
Bonner Springs 72, DeSoto 60
Spring Hill 69, Shawnee Heights 58
EAST #2
Basehor-Linwood 64, KC Sumner 34
Topeka Seaman 61, St. Thomas Aquinas 44
EAST #3
Pittsburg 69, Topeka West 52
KC Schlagle 66, Emporia 63
EAST #4
KC Washington 42, Blue Valley Southwest 41
Lenexa St. James 70, Lansing 57
WEST #1
Maize 78, Wichita Northwest 42
Goddard Eisenhower 60, Arkansas City 51
WEST #2
Andover Central 68, Great Bend 26
Maize South 76, Andover 58
WEST #3
Wichita Carroll 46, Wichita Kapaun 32
McPherson 88, Newton 86 (ot)
WEST #4
Wichita Heights 69, Salina South 35
Salina Central 70, Hays 27
CLASS 2A
ARMA SUB-STATE
Yates Center 63, Humboldt 58
Pittsburg Colgan 44, Northeast Arma 27
BLUE RAPIDS SUB-STATE
McLouth 68, Oskaloosa 37
Republic County 57, Valley Heights 49
CONWAY SPRINGS SUB-STATE
Hutchinson Trinity 62, Garden Plain 57
Medicine Lodge 53, Sedgwick 44
LEOTI SUB-STATE
Plainville 76, Hoxie 73
Ellis 70, Leoti 45
MARION SUB-STATE
Mission Valley 61, Northern Heights 50
Hillsboro 59, Marion 53
MEADE SUB-STATE
Lakin 67, Pratt Skyline 48
Ness City 69, Stanton County 66
PLEASANTON SUB-STATE
Shawnee Maranatha 76, Lyndon 41
Lawrence Seabury 65, Central Heights 54
STERLING SUB-STATE
Inman 69, Bennington 42
Sacred Heart 54, Ellsworth 36
GIRLS
CLASS 6A
EAST #1
Blue Valley North 68, Blue Valley West 33
Olathe Northwest 59, SM East 48
EAST #2
Olathe East 55, SM North 21
Leavenworth 58, SM West 36
EAST #3
Olathe South 58, SM South 51
SM Northwest 51, Blue Valley Northwest 27
EAST #4
Olathe North 49, Blue Valley Stilwell 45 (3ot)
Shawnee Mill Valley 56, Olathe West 44
WEST #1
Liberal 45, Wichita West 13
Garden City 33, Lawrence Free State 27
WEST #2
Derby 68, Wichita Campus 38
Lawrence 64, Wichita Southeast 29
WEST #3
Topeka 56, Gardner-Edgerton 33
Manhattan 54, Dodge City 36
WEST #4
Wichita South 59, Wichita East 35
CLASS 4A
EAST #1
SM Miege 72, Fort Scott 12
Paola 50, Independence 37
EAST #2
KC Piper 82, Tonganoxie 14
Chanute 66, Anderson County 44
EAST #3
Baldwin 62, Atchison 21
Parsons 50, Louisburg 44
EAST #4
Labette County 61, Osawatomie 26
Eudora 50, Iola 22
WEST #1
Abilene 56, Mulvane 33
Wichita Trinity 60, Winfield 40
WEST #2
Nickerson 53, Chapman 50
Rose Hill 43, Augusta 37
WEST #3
Circle 51, Topeka Hayden 40
Pratt 38, Andale 36
WEST #4
Ulysses 43, Buhler 31
Wamego 42, Wellington 40
CLASS 3A
CANEY SUB-STATE
Cherryvale 65, Girard 62
Columbus 42, Baxter Springs 38
EUREKA SUB-STATE
Eureka 73, Erie 43
Burlington 64, Osage City 33
HAVEN SUB-STATE
Cheney 44, Halstead 38
Haven 57, Hesston 45
HOISINGTON SUB-STATE
Norton 55, Southeast of Saline 23
Russell 51, TMP-Marian 48
KISMET SUB-STATE
Scott City 50, Larned 41
Cimarron 46, Colby 43
MARYSVILLE SUB-STATE
Marysville 45, Pleasant Ridge 43
Nemaha Central 61, Sabetha 36
PERRY SUB-STATE
Jefferson West 53, KC Ward 43
Royal Valley 61, Wellsville 48
RILEY SUB-STATE
Clay Center 47, St. Marys 13
Riley County 49, Beloit 32
CLASS 1A
ALMA SUB-STATE
Rural Vista 64, Southern Cloud 29
Frankfort 39, Centralia 37
CLAY CENTER SUB-STATE
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 40, Burlingame 27
Hanover 53, Doniphan West 21
DODGE CITY SUB-STATE
South Central 57, Minneola 20
Pretty Prairie 53, Ingalls 43
EL DORADO SUB-STATE
Waverly 33, Chase County 29
Argonia 49, St. Paul 48
EMPORIA SUB-STATE
Olpe 68, Sedan 12
Caldwell 52, Berean Academy 48
GREAT BEND SUB-STATE
Central Plains 91, Osborne 22
Atwood 44, Quinter 31
PRATT SUB-STATE
Spearville 48, Central Christian 38
South Gray 54, Cunningham 43
WaKEENEY SUB-STATE
Golden Plains 41, Dighton 32 (ot)
Thunder Ridge 49, Otis-Bison 40
Thursday's High School Basketball Scores
KSHSAA SUB-STATES