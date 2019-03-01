Dear Heloise: As rising levels of POLLUTION in our air, land and water can adversely affect our health and the health of the planet, what environmentally friendly tips do you recommend? -- A Reader in Los Angeles

There are no easy answers, but each of us can start in small ways to make a big impact on the planet:

Reduce, recycle and reuse items.Buy and use only "green appliances" that save energy.Treat water as a precious commodity; don't waste it.Use renewable energy as much as possible.

For more hints on saving the Earth, go to: https://oceanservice.noaa.gov and www.savetheearth.org. -- Heloise

WORLD TRAVEL

Dear Heloise: If any of your readers are planning to travel overseas this year, I strongly advise them to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security information and to make it easier to locate you in case of an emergency. You also can be warned about natural disasters or any other dangers you'd wish to avoid. In an emergency, contact your nearest embassy or consulate, or call 888-407-4747 (in the U.S. and Canada) or 202-501-4444 (if calling from other countries). -- Robert D., Washington, D.C.

TELL THE DOCTOR

Dear Heloise: Please tell your readers to never withhold information about their health or about any medication they might be taking when seeing their doctors. As physicians, we've heard and seen it all, so there is no need to feel embarrassed about a health concern. No matter how unimportant it may seem, tell your doctor about any and all medications you're taking, including birth control (no matter what kind you use), and vitamins or food supplements. This is very important because one drug may cancel out another drug or cause a severe interaction with bad outcomes. -- Doctor G. in Oregon

FALSE ALARM

Dear Heloise: We get phone calls saying the grandchildren are hurt or some other reason why we should wire money quickly. However, our family has a password, and when scammers call, we say, "What is the password?" They usually hang up quickly. Never use a family name or pet's name, but perhaps a comical name that no one else would guess correctly. -- K.K in Anaheim, Calif.

This is a clever idea. Recently, we've noticed calls from people who claim to be from well-known companies here in the U.S. However, when you ask them to recite your address, or other pertinent information, they can't. It's just another moneymaking scam. -- Heloise

GERM KILLER?

Dear Heloise: Can vinegar really kill germs? -- Pam F., Dillon, S.C.

Pam, if you're looking for a cheap, safe, green cleaner, try white vinegar. It's been a common disinfectant for several centuries. Researchers found that the acetic acids in vinegar kill bacteria by destroying their cell structure. -- Heloise