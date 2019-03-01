Today's Birthday (03/01/19). Your professional influence is on the rise this year. Disciplined teamwork is your winning formula. Summer romance blossoms beautifully before team changes present new directions. Your crew wins this winter, leading to a shift with romantic and family relationships. Prioritize love.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially popular for the next month, with Venus in Aquarius. Group activities go well. Get out in public. Social gatherings benefit your career.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Watch for career advances. Take on more responsibility, with Venus in Aquarius for a month. Assume authority. It's easier to advance your agenda.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Set study goals. Travel looks good this month. It's easier to venture forth now that Venus is in Aquarius. Explore and discover uncharted terrain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Focus on financial planning. Review numbers, with Venus in Aquarius. The next month is good for saving money. Organize and strategize to increase your assets.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Collaboration and partnership flower naturally for the next month, with Venus in Aquarius. Compromise comes easier. Share beauty, love and support. Things could get romantic.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Your health, vitality and fitness are on the rise, with Venus in Aquarius. You're growing stronger and more beautiful. Follow a creative passion for fresh energy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Give in to romance. You're especially lucky in love this month, with Venus in Aquarius. Create it from nothing. Artistic efforts sparkle. Play a fun game.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on home and family. Make improvements to your castle. Enjoy domestic comforts over the next month, with Venus in Aquarius. Beautify your space.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Express what's in your heart. Arts and writing flower, with Venus in Aquarius. You're especially clever and creative with communications. Share your story.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Get into a profitable phase. Gather new income this month, with Venus in Aquarius. You find your professional performance zone. Money comes more easily.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Your charm and charisma shine with Venus in your sign this month. Take advantage, and spruce up with a new style. Step onstage and smile.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Rest and recharge with peace and natural beauty this month, with Venus in Aquarius. Allow yourself more quiet time to consider fantasies, dreams and plans.