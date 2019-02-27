HAVEN — One team lived by the 3-point shot. The other one died by it.

Haven (14-6) preserved 55-50 quarterfinal victory against Hesston (12-8) on Tuesday during the KSHSAA Class 3A Sub-State Tournament at home.

"It was a heck of a game. Hesston is really good. We were fortunate enough to beat them earlier in the year and, I knew that they would come out swinging. They played a heck of a game," Wildcats coach Lonnie Paramore said. "(Hesston) had us down early in the first half, and we had to battle our tails off to get back in the game."

Haven trailed by as many as eight points in the first half (23-15) before going on an 11-2 run into the break. Jamar Miller capped the run by draining his first of four 3-pointers to give the Wildcats a 26-25 halftime lead.

The Swathers made five of their nine 3-point shots in the first-half in building their eight point advantage.

"In that second half, (Hesston) took the lead again on us but, in the fourth quarter, we were able to make some plays, defensively, and make some shots on the offensive end," Paramore said.

Ben Bollinger's layup beat the third-quarter buzzer as Hesston led 41-40 with 8 minutes to play.

"(Hesston) shot a lot better this time around than when we played them the first time. I figured they would. But our guys just kept battling," Paramore said. "We have been in about every situation we could have been in this year. Our guys are very resilient."

Hesston coach Greg Raleigh said his team had too many miscues.

"We just turned the ball over, and that has been our story all year. I think we're averaging 18 turnovers a game. We had at least 18 turnovers tonight, if not more," Raleigh said. "(If you) give us six or seven more possessions, I think we would have been in good shape."

Camden McDonald's driving layup with 3:10 left handed the Swathers a 50-48 lead, but it turned out to be the last time Hesston would score.

"I would say that we shot too many 3s and we were not getting anything inside," Raleigh said. "Between now and next year, we're going to have to find something, even an offensive board, that will help us score inside."

Miller, who scored 11 of his game-high 14 points in the fourth quarter, knocked down his final 3 to give the Wildcats a 51-50 lead with 1:36 remaining. He added a pair of late free throws as Haven went 6 of 6 at the line in the final 8 minutes.

Clay Schmucker added 13 points for the Wildcats, who advanced to Friday's sub-state semifinal round. Darby Roper added 10 points for Haven.

McDonald finished with a game-high 14 points for the Swathers, who received 10 more from Landon Spencer.

KSHSAA CLASS 3A SUB-STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinal Round

Tuesday's Result

At Haven High School

NO. 5 HAVEN 55, NO. 4 HESSTON 50

HESSTON (12-8): Camden McDonald 6 0-0 14, Jacob Eilert 3 0-0 8, Grady Toews 0 0-0 0, Cason Richardson 2 0-0 6, Landon Spencer 3 1-2 10, Max Arnold 0 0-0 0, Jackson Humphreys 1 0-0 2, Nick Arnold 0 2-2 2, Andrew Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Ben Bollinger 3 0-0 6. TOTALS: 19 3-4 (75.0%) 50.

HAVEN (14-6): Jeremy Nisly 0 0-0 0, Kaleb Dale 1 2-4 4, Bryce Davis 0 0-0 0, Darby Roper 2 5-5 10, Clay Schmucker 6 0-0 13, Payton Paramore 0 0-0 0, Zane Jacques 2 0-0 5, Jamar Miller 4 2-4 14, Wyatt Carmichael 3 3-4 9, Mario Quintero 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18 12-17 (70.6%) 55.

Hesston;15;10;16;9;—;50

Haven;11;15;14;15;—55

3-POINT GOALS: Hesston 9 (Spencer 3, McDonald 2, Eilert 2, Richardson 2), Haven 7 (Miller 4, Roper, Schmucker, Jacques).