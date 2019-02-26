Bethel games

cancelled

The Bethel College softball games scheduled for Tuesday against Hastings College have been cancelled and will not be made up.

BC cheer 3rd

at regionals

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Bethel College competitive cheer team ended its season with a third-place finish Saturday at the NAIA Southwest Regionals in Oklahoma City.

Host Oklahoma City won with an overall score of 89.73, followed by Warner University at 73.59, Bethel at 73.30, Wayland Baptist at 65.17 and Kansas Wesleyan at 62.52.

Bethel was third in the preliminary round at 70.88. The Threshers had the second-highest score in the final round of 74.10.

The prelim score was worth 25 percent of the final score, while the final round was worth 75 percent.

Bethel finished the season with the 19th highest average in the NAIA, while 12 teams qualify for nationals.

BC netters

open season

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Bethel College women’s tennis team went 2-1, while the men were 1-2 in a three-match weekend road trip to Nebraska.

The matches were debut of incoming BC tennis coach William Riley, who took the position just before the start of the spring season.

The women downed Midland University 5-3, lost to Concordia (Neb.) 8-1 and downed NCAA Division III Nebraska Wesleyan 5-4.

Serena Wong and Jennifer Harrison claimed two wins at first doubles against Midland and NWU. The Threshers claimed wins in second through fifth singles against Midland.

Mallory Meier had Bethel’s sole win against Concordia.

Wong, Harrison, Cheyenne Miles and Erica Ebenkamp each had singles wins against NWU.

The Bethel men lost to Midland 8-1 and Concordia 5-4 before beating Nebraska Wesleyan 7-2.

Against Midland, Grant Bellar won at sixth singles for the sole Bethel win.

Against Concordia, Gabe Johnson and Nolan Schrader won at first doubles. Shawn Bontrager and Zachary Shima won at third doubles. Dylan Miera won at third singles.

Against NWU, Bethel won five of the six singles and two of the three doubles.

Bethel hosts its home opener at 10 a.m. Saturday against Doane.

Women

Bethel 5, Midland 4

SINGLES — Annie Allmand M def. Serena Wong 6-1, 6-2; Jennifer Harrison B def, Elyse Splichal M 6-2, 6-1; Erica Ebenkamp B def. Christina Villareal M 6-4, 1-6, 10-5 TB; Mallory Miles B def. Madison Kersigo M score n/a; Cheyenne Miles B def. Alyson Miller M 6-2, 6-2; Danielle Martin M won by forfeit.

DOUBLES — Wong-Harrison B def. Allmand-Villareal M 8-3; Splichal-Martin M def. Meier-Ebenkamp B 8-4; Kerisgo-Miller M won by forfeit.

Concordia 8, Bethel 1

SINGLEWS — Maier, Marlene C def. Wong, Serena B 6-0, 6-0; Miranda, Claudia C def. Harrison, Jennifer B 6-1, 7-5; Wagner, Kirsten C def. Ebenkamp, Erica B 6-4, 6-3; Meier, Mallory B def. Marshall, Allison C 8-4; Bell, Angela C def. Miles, Cheyenne B 6-2, 3-6, 7-6; Schultz, Lindee C won by forfeit.

DOUBLES — Maier, Marlene-Miranda, Claudia C def. Wong, Serena-Harrison, Jennifer B 9-8; Wagner, Kirsten-Marshall, Allison C def. Meier, Mallory-Ebenkamp, Erica B 8-6; Bell, Angela-Schultz, Lindee C won by forfeit.

Bethel 5, Neb.Wesleyan 4

SINGLES — Wong B def. Madi Hinshaw NW 6-2, 6-4; Harrison B def. Jordyn Fossell NW 6-0, 6-2; Ebenkamp B def. Kailey Kissler NW 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 TB; Han Le NW def. Meier B 6-2, 6-2; Miles B def. Shea Swanson NW 6-0, 6-2; Samantha Slizoski NW won by forfeit.

DOUBLES — Wong-Harrison B def. Kissler-Le 8-2; Fossell-Hinshaw NW def. Ebenkamp-Meier B 8-4; Swanson-Slizoski NW won by forfeit.

Men

Midland 8, Bethel 1

SINGLES — Conrad Mascarenhas M def. Nolan Schrader B 6-1, 6-2; Jaime Olarieta M def. Ryan LaCombe B 6-2, 6-1; Dylan Hatanellas M def. Gabe Johnson B 6-2, 6-0; Ryan Vitera M def. Jordan Singh B 6-1, 6-1; Christian Slupe M def. Zach Shima B 6-1, 6-2; Grant Bellar B def. Daniel Klausmeier M 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 TB.

DOUBLES — Mascarenhas-Olarieta M def. Schrader-Johnson B 8-5, Hattanelas-Slupe M def. Singh-LaCombe B 8-3; Enrique Del Rio-Vitera M def. Shima-Bontrager B 9-7.

Concordia 5, Bethel 4

SINGLES — Greeff, Thomas C def. Schrader, Nolan B 6-3, 6-2; Zoller, Luke C def. LaCombe, Ryan B 3-6, 6-2, 10-8 TB; Miera, Dylan B def. Howes, Isaac C 6-3, 6-4; Berryman, Jeremy C def. Johnson, Gabe B 6-2, 6-1; Singh, Jordan B def. Kitson, Jack C 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 TB; Works, Conner C def. Shima, Zachary B 4-6, 6-0, 10-6 TB.

DOUBLES — Johnson, Gabe-Schrader, Nolan B def. Zoller, Luke-Berryman, Jeremy C 8-5; Kitson, Jack-Howes, Isaac C def. Singh, Jordan-LaCombe, Ryan B 8-2; Bontrager, Shawn-Shima, Zachary B def. Greeff, Thomas-Bindl, Joseph C 8-6.

Bethel 7, Neb.Wesleyan 2

SINGLES — Schrader B def. Gabriel Sellmer NW 6-1, 6-4; Spencer Anderson NW def. Meira B 6-0, 3-6, 6-3; LaCombe B def. Scherling NW 7-5, 6-7, 7-5; Johnson B def. Nathan Seaton NW 6-4, 3-6, 6-0; Singh B def. Vinh Le NW 6-1, 6-0; Shima B def. Cole Lohoefener NW 6-2, 6-2.

DOUBLES — Sellmer-Anderson NW def. Schrader-Johnson B 8-6; LaCombe-Singh B def. Scherling-Seaton NW 8-4; Bontrager-Shima B def. Lohoefener-Le NW 8-2.