The Hammeke brothers combined for 36 points to lead first-seeded Trinity Catholic to a 73-20 victory over The Independent High School of Wichita to open the Class 2A boys high school basketball sub-state tournament Monday night.

Senior Kaleb Hammeke scored 21 points and sophomore Lucas Hammeke added 15 for the Celtics (17-3) move onto to Thursday’s semifinal round.

Tbe Celtics, which also received 13 points from Joshua Bridgewater, jumped out to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as The Independent finished their season at 2-18.

Independent 5;5;2;8 – 20

Trinity 20;17;27;9 – 73

Independent (20) – Fields 4, Payne 4, Givvin 4, Builly 3, Jackson 5; Trinity (73) – K. Hammeke 21, L. Hammeke 15, Nelson 2, Mauga 8, Hammersmith 5, Gray, 4, Bridgewater 13.

Haven 50, Chaparral 18

Faith Paramore and Jordan Barlow each tossed in 10 points to pace Haven to a first-round victory in the Class 3A girls sub-state tournament Monday night.

The third-seeded Wildcats (17-3) jumped to a 32-12 halftime lead. Chaparral ended the season at 6-14

The Wildcats move onto Thursday’s semifinals and have the home court for the rest of the tournament.

Chaparral 2;10;3;3 – 18

Haven 13;19;15;3 – 50

Chaparral (18) – Swartz 2, Fracis 4, Stolworth 9, Burice 3; Haven (50)-- Misly 2, Arnold 4, Matteson 3, R. Roper 1, A. Roper 9, Barlow 10, Paramore 10 Yutzy 6, Stipe 1, Estill 4.

Inman boys 63, Ell-Saline 30

Inman girls 41, Ell-Saline 11

The first-seeded Inman’s boys and girls both got off to winning starts Monday in the Class 2A Sterling sub-state.

Mason Thiessen scored 18 points to pace the Inman boys, who led 33-15 at halftime.

Rachel Harman paced the Teutons girls with 10 points in a balanced scoring attack that saw them coast to the win after leading 18-6 at the half.

Inman’s boys climbed to 18-2 on the season and the girls’ raised their record to 17-3. The boys’ play in the semifinals Thursday with the girls’ returning to action on Friday.

Ell-Saline ended their season for the boys at 3-18, with the girls winless in 20 games

Boys

Ell-Saline 5;9;13;3 – 30

Inman 15;18, 24; 6 – 63

Ell-Saline (30) – Morrical 2, Kremer 5, Come 2, Johnson 3, Geirsch 3, Peterson 13; Inman (63) – Doerksen, 7, Eddy 10, Froese 13, Thiessen 18, Kolby Blank 2, Carter 4, Bledsoe 3, Kendon Blank 2, J. Friesen 4.

Girls

Ell-Saline 3;3;5;0 – 11

Inman ;12l;6;10;13 – 41

Ell-Saline (11) -- Kramer 6, Rowley 5; Inman (41) Schroeder 1, Thiessenb 2, Clark 3, Harren 3, Raney 7, Maurer 8, DeWitt 3, Harman 10, Neufeld 2, Regehr 2.

BASKETBALL

High school

Monday’s games

BOYS

Bishop Seabury Academy 75, Heritage Christian 34

Independence Home School 61, Hyman Brand 47

SM North 55, Mill Valley 46

Class 2A Sub-State

First Round

Bennington 62, Canton-Galva 35

Central Heights 48, Jayhawk Linn 44

Ellis 48, Oakley 41

Ellsworth 40, Ellinwood 37

Garden Plain 61, Bluestem 27

Hillsboro 78, Wabaunsee 64

Hoxie 69, Oberlin-Decatur 38

Humboldt 78, Southeast 50

Hutchinson Trinity 73, Wichita Independent 20

Inman 63, Ell-Saline 30

Lakin 64, Syracuse 60

Lyndon 43, Pleasanton 23

Maranatha Academy 80, KC Christian 69

Marion 55, Rossville 39

McLouth 73, Atchison County 27

Medicine Lodge 44, Remington 41

Ness City 61, Meade 58

Northeast-Arma 52, West Elk 44

Northern Heights 62, Goessel 33

Oskaloosa 67, Jefferson North 56

Pittsburg Colgan 56, Oswego 29

Plainville 76, Smith Center 44

Pratt Skyline 75, Elkhart 36

Republic County 40, Jackson Heights 37

Salina Sacred Heart 53, Sterling 41

Sedgwick 52, Conway Springs 39

Stanton County 61, Sublette 33

Valley Heights 61, Horton 33

Wichita County 46, Trego 44

Yates Center 51, Uniontown 21

Class 3A Sub-State

First Round

Girard 58, Riverton 23

Smoky Valley 40, Norton 35

Class 4A Sub-State

Play-In

Atchison 71, Labette County 5

El Dorado 56, Winfield 50, OT

Mulvane 73, Wellington 59

Paola 51, Baldwin 32

Class 5A Sub-State

Play-In

Wichita Northwest 68, Valley Center 64

Class 6A Sub-State

Play-In

Hutchinson 55, Wichita West 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 2A Sub-State

First Round

Inman 41, Ell-Saline 11

Jackson Heights 45, Republic County 44

Plainville 53, Smith Center 50

Class 3A Sub-State

First Round

Baxter Springs 62, Galena 40

Beloit 50, Rock Creek 37

Burlington 56, Fredonia 15

Cheney 58, Belle Plaine 25

Cherryvale 44, Caney Valley 38

Cimarron 50, Holcomb 44

Clay Center 57, Concordia 26

Colby 58, Goodland 30

Columbus 49, Frontenac 34

Erie 43, Douglass 31

Eureka 67, Prairie View 33

Girard 64, Riverton 25

Halstead 43, Wichita Collegiate 28

Haven 50, Chaparral 18

Hays-TMP-Marian 59, Hoisington 37

Hesston 45, Kingman 23

Jefferson West 69, West Franklin 13

KC Bishop Ward 48, Silver Lake 36

Larned 45, Hugoton 32

Marysville 52, Holton 38

Nemaha Central 56, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 22

Norton 39, Smoky Valley 24

Osage City 48, Neodesha 45

Riley County 53, Minneapolis 48

Riverside 47, Pleasant Ridge 0

Royal Valley 64, Perry-Lecompton 34

Russell 60, Lyons 20

Sabetha 58, Hiawatha 26

Scott City 59, Southwestern Hts. 24

St. Mary's 64, Council Grove 48

Wellsville 47, Santa Fe Trail 21

Class 5A Sub-State

Play-In

Arkansas City 46, Valley Center 37

Salina South 46, Great Bend 37

Class 6A Sub-State

Play-In

Wichita West 63, Junction City 36