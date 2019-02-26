President Trump ought to think carefully about claiming that Mexico will pay, even indirectly, for the wall. He might want to educate himself (fat chance) on the laws of adverse possession concerning boundary fences.

If Mexico, in any way, pays for Trump's wall, it may well have a legal right to claim sovereignty over any land or river on its side of the barrier.

Legal boundaries along a river are generally drawn to the meandering line or the center of the river even as it may naturally shift. For obvious reasons a fence/barrier/wall can't be built down the middle of a river. Rather it will have to be built on the near bank, which may effectively render the river and near bank into the possession of the owner of the far bank.

Want to give away the Rio Grande? The landowners, ranchers and cities along the river may not like that. But Trump wants HIS wall, not for the security of the U.S. but for the sake of his own ego. And he could well throw away millions of acres of U.S. sovereignty in a childish hissy fit until he gets his way.

But, of course, Trump knows and knew when he said it dozens of times that Mexico will never pay for the wall. In saying so, he only exposed himself as the con man he is and incidentally his opinion of the people his lies were aimed at. Que PT Barnum.

For the sake of two more years of his presidency, his 8,000 and more lies, his self-absorbed, inflated sense of himself and his juvenile insults, along with Republican obsequious subservience, the U.S. will pay forever.

Michael Mattson, Salina