LAWRENCE — Kansas State's run to the top of the Big 12 standings was built on poise and defense.

But with the No. 16-ranked Wildcats positioned to effectively eliminate No. 15 Kansas from the league race, instead it was the Jayhawks who turned the tables.

"Credit to them, they just kind of switched everything and they had their two bigs in and they really packed it in," K-State coach Bruce Weber said after KU held his Wildcats to 32.1 percent shooting on the way to a 64-49 victory Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse. "You had to make the extra pass.

"We've been so good at passing the basketball this last stretch and it was just one of those things. There were some things that were open and we didn't make the quick pass, we held the ball too much."

In other words, KU took a page from the Wildcats' book and made life miserable K-State senior leaders Barry Brown and Dean Wade. Wade, who was saddled with early foul trouble and picked up his fifth with 3:36 left, was 2 of 7 from the field and finished with eight points, while Brown was 1 for 8 and scored just four in 35 minutes.

With the loss, K-State fell to 21-7, 11-4 in the Big 12, but still hold a half-game lead over Texas Tech (22-5, 10-4), which plays host to Oklahoma State on Wednesday. KU stayed alive by improving to 21-7, 10-5, one game behind the Wildcats.

Kansas freshman guard Devon Dotson, who guarded Brown most of the night when the Jayhawks weren't switching, said he felt good about giving the Wildcats a dose of their own medicine.

"We just wanted to make it clear, like you guys can't get to the rim on us," said Dotson, who also scored 16 points with three assists and a steal in the game. "We just wanted to disrupt what they were trying to do."

Brown, the Wildcats' leading scorer at 15.7 points a game, got clean to the basket just twice, hitting one driving layup and two free throws in the first half but missing all four of his after intermission when KU extended its 34-27 halftime lead.

"Barry's so good at getting to the basket, they were there waiting for him," Weber said. "(They) blocked shots, and they made it tough on him and he just never got in rhythm."

Backup post player Mitch Lightfoot had a big game for the Jayhawks with nine points, six rebounds and three blocked shots, making it difficult for K-State to get to the rim.

"I think their switching just kept us stagnant," Brown said. "We didn't make the right read off the ball screens.

"The throw-back was the play all night and I don't know why I kept looking down for the throw-down to the bigs. I think the switching just made us try to go one-on-one and we weren't having any success and it became contagious."

When K-State has had success offensively, it has been predicated on crisp ball movement, but KU never let the Wildcats get comfortable. Wade was double-teamed in the post and had trouble getting shots off.

"They did a good job," Weber said of the Jayhawks. "They kept coming at him and then we kind of stood.

"I'm not sure why, but we stood a lot and did not move the ball and did not move bodies."

The scoring struggles obscured a decent defensive performance by the Wildcats, who held KU to 39.6 percent shooting, 8 percent below their season average.

"It was not their day," Weber said of Brown and Wade. "We still hold them to 64, 38 percent — they're the best field goal percentage team in the league."

The Wildcats were led by Stokes, their third senior, with 12 points on 5 of 12 shooting and two 3-pointers. Xavier Sneed and Wade each had eight points and five rebounds with Makol Mawien adding seven points and another five rebounds despite four fouls that limited him to 21 minutes.

For K-State, both Wade and Stokes started despite missing practice all week with foot injuries. The Wildcats now have some extra time before playing host to Baylor on Saturday.

But it was a missed opportunity for K-State, which had a chance to end a 12-game losing streak at Allen Fieldhouse, sweep KU for the first time since 1983 and take a three-game lead over the Jayhawks in the Big 12.

"I'm super disappointed, man, especially in myself," Brown said. "I just didn't play the right way all night, didn't make some shots, didn't guard the right way all night.

"I had a pretty bad game today."

But the Wildcats still control their own destiny with three league games left.

"I don't feel like our confidence is low at all," Stokes said. "We talked about in the locker room that at the end of the day we're still in first place, and in order to stay there we've got to worry about Saturday."