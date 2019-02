WEEKLY

BOOKINGS

Tuesday, Feb 19

Robert Antonio Sumler Jr., 43, Wichita, D.W.S. // Failure to Appear.

Melissa Denise Mertes, 41, Wichita, Probation Violation x2.

Wednesday Feb 20

Nicolas Ryan Morris, 23, Oxford, Kidnapping / Battery / Endangering a Child / Criminal Damage to Property.

Shelby Lynn Coffin, 42, Belle Plaine, Probation Violation.

Kody Wade Bacon, 23, Caldwell, Serving Sentence.

Thursday Feb 21

Natashia Nicole Sutton, 34, Wichita, Serving Sentence.

Danny Ray King, 60, Wellington, Possession of hallucinogenic drug.

Tamara Adel Benson, 37, Oxford, Probation Violation x2.

Friday Feb 22

Benjamin Kent Peters, 24, Wichita, Probation Violation.

Daniel Timothy Moore, 39, Wellington, Failure to Appear.

Christopher Edward Marsh, 48, Wichita, Probation Violation.

Clifford Jay Lesher, 34, Wichita, Failure to Appear // Theft.

Brandon Michael Koss, 32, Wichita, Probation Violation.

Paul DeWayne Jones, 34, Wichita, D.U.I. / D.W.S.

Mercedea Micheale Harvey, 24, Wichita, Probation Violation.

Chelsea Elyse Grimes, 28, Wichita, Serving Sentence.

Rasheda Sharnece Eaton, 28, Wichita, Failure to Appear.

Denise Antoinettie Craig, 49, Wichita, Distribute heroin/certain stimulants / DWS // Violation of restrictions on driver's license or permit / Failure to wear seatbelt.

Travis Dean Cox, 38, Wichita, Failure to Appear.

Kevin Wayne Chattin, 25, Winfield, Failure to Appear / Violation of Protection Order / Possession of Paraphernalia / Possession of hallucinogenic drug.

Joseph Brian Cenicola, 54, Wichita, Violation of Protection Order.

Dejuan Lamont Berry, 28, Wichita, Serving Sentence x2.

Lars Lynn Bergman, 33, South Haven, Probation Violation.

Judith Elaine Bennehoof, 53, Wellington, Serving Sentence x2.

Jamie Michael Bahr, 42, Wichita, Failure to Appear x2.

Saturday Feb 23

Richard Benjamin Klinekole, 24, Theft of prop/services.

Sunday Feb 24

Jordan Jon Doshier, 34, Wichita, Driving under influence of alcohol or drugs.

Rochelle Renae Weems, 36, McPherson, Serving Sentence (24 Hrs).

Christopher Wayne Kile-Rud, 34, Oxford, Forgery; Distributing or issuing written instrument/Theft by deception/Counterfeiting; Value/ Failure to appear/Poss of controlled substance;/Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human bodyless than $1000/.