Robert William McLean, 81, of Quapaw, Oklahoma passed from this life on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Integris Regional Baptist Hospital, Miami, Oklahoma.

Robert was born August 5, 1937 in Ashton Township, Iowa to the union of Chester Edward and Ada Mae (Noellarch) McLean. Robert was united in marriage to Betty Lou (Rainey) McLean on March 23, 1957 in Miami, Oklahoma. Robert was a foreman for the Iowa Power Company until his retirement. Robert enjoyed playing his guitar and singing.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and one daughter, Sherri Doumas.

Robert is survived by two sons, Rod McLean and wife Florence of Denver, Colorado, and Robert McLean Jr. of Kansas City, Missouri; two daughters, Terri Manfre and husband Jerome of Belleview, Nebraska, and Penny McIntosh and husband Keith of Richmond, Virginia; four brothers, Joe, Elvin, Charles, and Merle; one sister, Coleen; three grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Quapaw United Methodist Church, Quapaw, Oklahoma. Pastor Tim Mixson will officiate. Robert has been entrusted to Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel for cremation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.