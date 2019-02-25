



Lisa Brown is a three-time cancer survivor from three completely different and unrelated cancers. Through five years of surgeries, radiation, and chemotherapy treatments, Lisa has learned to not just cope with, but truly embrace life as a cancer survivor. Her desire is, with the help of God, family, and friends, to pass on hope and inspiration to move forward in life fearlessly.

Since her first cancer diagnosis in 2011, Lisa has spoken in churches, to medical professionals, students at Wichita State University, and at civic events such as the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. She represented the American Cancer Society as a Portrait of Hope in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Run/Walk campaign in 2015 and 2016, and represented Via Christie Hospitals in Wichita in their 2015 “Think Pink” advertising campaign. She also traveled to the Kansas State Capitol in 2017, as an advocate for cancer legislation with the American Cancer Society Action Network (ACSCAN).

Lisa will be the guest speaker for the following events at the Church of the Nazarene: Ladies Tea Time (continental breakfast), on Saturday, March 2, 9:00 a.m.; Question and Share Time with her husband, Cecil, on Saturday, March 2, 6:00 p.m.; and sharing her story and testimony in the morning worship service, on Saturday, March 3, 10:30 a.m.

Visitors are welcome for any of the events. Please call 326-5117 for more information. The Nazarene Church is located at 702 W. 8th St.