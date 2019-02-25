GALVA — One business has changed hands — and names — and another has moved into Woodbury Market, located at 305 E. Highway 56 in Galva.

Coffee Shed, managed by Sondra Koehn, took over the space formerly occupied by Rustic Roastery and opened at the end of January.

The coffee shop still offers Rustic Roastery's coffee along with a selection of hot and cold drinks, breakfast items, salads and sandwiches.

"The only thing I changed about the sandwiches is they're now served on croissants," Sondra said.

Coffee Shed features a kid's corner and a loft with outlets handy for customers who bring a laptop.

"We've got a couple of couches and tables where people can just sit and drink their coffee," Sondra said.

A Little Free Library and Winking Owl Bookshop adjoining the coffee shop offers dozens of books for patrons young and old to browse.

Some remodeling took place at Woodbury Market to allow Tin Roof Pantry to move into a space next to Coffee Shed.

"We had to shuffle things around to make room for them," Sondra said.

Tin Roof Pantry owner Joni Koehn remarked moving from its previous unattended space into Woodbury Market gives her a chance to meet her customers face to face.

"We never knew, really, who came in," Joni said.

Tin Roof Pantry sells baked goods like rolls, cookies, butterhorns and sandwich buns. It also offers ready-to-bake cookie dough, casseroles and pies. A variety of snack mixes, cheeses, bulk dry food items and Kansas-made foods are also available.

Catering services are also still being offered by Tin Roof Pantry.

Wednesdays bring a popular item to both Tin Roof Pantry and Coffee Shed.

"She bakes bierocks in the morning and then we sell them fresh out of the oven for lunch on Wednesdays," Sondra said.

Bierocks can also be purchased individually or by the panful — as is the case with the raspberry-filled cinnamon rolls Tin Roof Pantry makes.

"We're not really a conflict but we complement each other," Sondra said. "...The community has been really enthused about it and really excited."

"It's been quite busy," Joni acknowledged.

Woodbury Market is also home to Gypsy Princess Products and Therapeutic Massage, SHACK's Shed and Auto Sales, Farmgirl Dresses and Creations by Carolyn.

"It's really turned into a neat little market," Sondra said. "...With the other vendors here, it's pretty much full now."

Tin Roof Pantry is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Coffee Shed is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about Tin Roof Pantry, call 620-654-3721; for more about Coffee Shed, call 620-654-3697.

