PARK CITY—It's the rematch we all been waiting for. Both Scott Radke of McPherson High School and Trevor Dopps of Goddard High School will return to mat, but for higher stakes. The state title.

It was last year Scott Radke of the wrestling team was just one point shy of being a state champion after losing to Montize Robinson of Arkansas City High School. But according to the 160-pound senior, it made him a better wrestler and has learned from his mistakes.

Now he's back, but with a new and tougher opponent Dopps is listed as the top-ranked wrestler in Class 5A.

"I just got to wrestle better," Radke said. " He's super long. He has good hip, and he has a tough team to practice with.

Radke has learned from his losses and takes it as a learning lesson, especially after his lost at regionals last week.

"Don't leave a tournament disappointed, but leave it hungry," Radke said. "I thought of selecting that match would motivate me throughout the summer."

"This year, I think it's better that I took second last year because now I'm in a tough position in wrestling with a tough kid," Radke continued.

Landon Frantz made it far to the semifinals but lost to Kyle Haas of Maize High School, but will return to Hartman Arena for the battle for third place.

The Bullpups will return to Hartman Arena in the conclusion of the state tournament, beginning at 8 a.m.

