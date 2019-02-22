The National Weather Service predicts Topeka will see about an inch of snow Saturday night.

The weather service forecast calls for today to bring the capital city a high temperature near 38 degrees, with increasing clouds, winds coming from the east at 5 to 10 mph and a chance of drizzle, mainly after 3 p.m.

Tonight's forecast calls for a 70 percent chance of rain with cloudy skies, a low temperature around 36 degrees, patchy fog between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. and winds coming from the east at around 5 mph.

Saturday is expected to bring a 90 percent chance of rain, with high temperatures near 43 degrees and winds coming from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph before shifting in the afternoon to come from the northwest. Winds could gust to as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night's forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of precipitation, coming in the form of rain before 10 p.m. and snow and drizzle between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Winds should come from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph, while gusting as high as 35 mph.

The forecast subsequently calls for:

• A high near 37 Sunday, with sunny skies and winds coming from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph while gusting as high as 25 mph.

• A low around 14 Sunday night, with mostly clear skies.

• A high near 34 Monday, with sunny skies.

• A low around 21 Monday night, with mostly cloudy skies.

• A high near 41 Tuesday, with partly sunny skies.

• A low around 20 Tuesday night, with mostly cloudy skies.

• A high near 30 Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies.

• A low around 14 Wednesday night, with mostly cloudy skies.

• A high near 34 Thursday, with partly sunny skies.