The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club Scholarship application is now available online at http://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/scholarships-3/. Applicants must be family members of or members of the FLSC who are pursuing higher education. Applications must be postmarked by March 15. For more information, e-mail the scholarship chair at scholarshipFLSC@gmail.com.

Relocation Readiness Program’s In-processing Briefs for newly-arriving soldiers, Department of the Army civilians and family members are at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and 1 p.m. Thursdays at the Resiliency Center. Cost is free. For more information, call 684-2800.

Soldier For Life - Transition Assistance Program workshops are mandatory for all military personnel transitioning from active-duty service. The workshops are also available to spouses of transitioning military on a space-available basis. TAP workshops are five days from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Upcoming workshops are Feb. 25 through March 1, March 4-8, March 18-22 and April 1-5. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfltap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Combined Arms Center Resource Management Office’s G8 Summit for active-duty military and Department of the Army civilians is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Marshall Lecture Hall. Attendees will learn about government purchase card transactions, preparing Defense Travel System authorizations, preparing and finalizing DTS vouchers, government travel card transactions and preparing contract packets. For more information, call 684-1816.

The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program offers a monthly Federal Application Seminar on submitting applications using the USAJobs website. The Civilian Personnel Advisory Center will provide instruction. The seminar covers navigating the USAJobs portal and preparing a resumé to apply for government employment. Classes are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 28, March 22, April 18 and May 30 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfltap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program’s Utilizing Linkedin Seminar is 1-2:30 p.m. March 11 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. Attendees will learn how to navigate Linkedin and enhance their profile to broaden their network and career opportunities. Attendees must have a Linkedin profile and a basic knowledge of the site. For more information, assistance in setting up a profile or to reserve a seat, call 684-2227. Space is limited.

The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program’s Advanced Linkedin Seminar is 1:30-3:50 p.m. March 15 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. Attendees will learn how to best utilize the advanced components of Linkedin. Attendees must have a Linkedin profile and a basic knowledge of the site. For more information, assistance in setting up a profile or to reserve a seat, call 684-2227. Space is limited.

Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship program Applications for the 2019 second cohort are being accepted through March 16. For more information, visit https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/corporate-fellowship-program-0, call 684-8999 or attend an informational brief at noon on Mondays in room 277 of the Resiliency Center. The next cohort starts May 8.

The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program will host a Career Skills Program Day from 11 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. March 27 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. The Career Skills Program allows transitioning soldiers who are in the last six months of active duty to intern or earn a certification before they transition from service. For more information, call 684-8999 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program will host HIGHER Education Workshops from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9-10, June 4-5, Aug. 6-7 and Oct. 1-2 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfltap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program will sponsor a Career and Education Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 at the Frontier Conference Center. The fair is open to all active duty, guard, reserve, retirees, veterans, family members and Department of the Army civilians. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

Upcoming Entrepreneur Workshops are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 11-12, June 6-7, Aug. 8-9 and Oct. 3-4 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. The workshop explains the basics of developing a business plan, legal and financial aspects of business ownership, advantages and disadvantages of purchasing a franchise, help available and how to overcome stress. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

Veterans Affairs is providing a Career exploration and planning track workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16-17, June 18-19 and Aug. 13-14 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. The workshop helps build a personalized career development assessment of occupational interests and abilities, and participants will learn to utilize self-sustaining tools to narrow their career focus by establishing achievable career goals and self-development strategies. For more information or to sign up, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfltap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The U.S. Army Garrison’s next Post Newcomer’s Orientation is 8:30-11 a.m. May 7 at the Frontier Conference Center. The orientation is for all new military, Department of the Army civilians and family members who arrived on Fort Leavenworth between Feb. 1 and May 1. Orientations are offered quarterly and cover all information for the whole post. For more information, call 684-0051 or e-mail lisa.a.scott69.civ@mail.mil.

The Greater Kansas City Federal Executive Board and Fort Leavenworth Civilian Personnel Advisory Center’s Pre-Retirement Seminar for all Federal Employees is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5 at the Frontier Conference Center. Online registration opens April 1 at https://kansascity.feb.gov/events/pre-retirement-seminar-june-5/. Cost is $20 per person. Only online payment will be accepted.

The Arts and Crafts Center is looking for independent instructors to teach craft classes. For more information, call 684-3373 or visit 310 McPherson Ave.

The Child and Youth Services Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills Unlimited youth recreational and enrichment program is looking for instructors in academic skills and mentoring; arts, recreation and leisure; life skills; and sports, fitness and health. Volunteer and contractor positions are available. For more information, call 684-3207 or (785) 375-2695.