1. Coffee and Rolls: 9-10:30 a.m. today, Buhler Senior Center, 112 N Main St, Buhler. All are welcome to attend! You don't have to be 50yrs old and wiser to attend. Join us for coffee, rolls, and fellowship with others in the community.

2. Monday Night Dance at Elmdale: 6:30-8:30 p.m. today, Hutch Rec Senior Center at Elmdale Park, 400 East Avenue E, Hutchinson. Cost: $2. For information: 620-663-2811, debbie@hutchrec.com, https://go.evvnt.com/362335-0. If you like to dance then come to Elmdale each Monday evening as we play music, dance and enjoy each other's company.

3. Youth Art & Painting Class: 4:30-6 p.m. today, Newton Recreation Commission, 415 N Poplar St, Newton. Join us in the February class to paint an adorable penguin! All supplies and step-by-step instruction are provided. Parents you may join this class with your child, just make sure to also register yourself when signing up. Cost: $28 per person. Ages: 5yrs - 14yrs. Deadline: By noon day of class. Parents will need to stay and assist children 6 years old and under.