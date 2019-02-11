Cattle will once again fill a Reno County town, but a different town this year.

The Kansas Cattle Drive will have its first year in Pretty Prairie, Kansas Feb. 16. The format of the show will stay much the same, featuring a trade show, featured speakers and seed stock producers with their livestock on display.

The Kansas Cattle Drive invites seed stock producers from across the state and country to put their animals on display in Reno County. The event serves as a business and networking opportunity, as well as an educational opportunity with featured speakers. A trade show and food vendors give it the feel of a town festival.

The Kansas Cattle Drive had been in Buhler since its inception, but this year will move to a different Reno County community.

“It won’t be on main street this year, which is a change,” said Darren Busick, Reno County Kansas State Research and Extension agent. “We’re able to use some of the rodeo grounds.”

There will also be trade booths outside of the rodeo grounds near Pretty Prairie High School, as well as inside the gymnasium at the school.

Vendors and livestock are set up until 9 a.m. when the trade show opens and the festivities begin. The morning opens with free coffee and Dutch Kitchen cinnamon rolls, until supplies run out.

The day will also include cattle dog demos from Stimatze Cattle Dogs that have been popular in the past, according to Busick. Local speakers Darrin Unruh and Clay Simons will present talks in the afternoon.

“We’ll have Darrin Unruh talking about livestock producers’ role in soil health,” Busick said. “And Clay Simons is going to talk about farm transitions and estate planning.”

Simons will begin his talk at 1 p.m., will Unruh starting at 2:30 p.m.

The Cattle Drive’s featured speaker is Amberley Snyder, a barrel racer who was paralyzed from the waist down in a vehicle accident on her way to the Denver Stock Show and Rodeo. Four months after the accident, she was back on a horse.

Snyder will tell her story at 11 a.m.

Busick thinks Snyder and her story will be a big draw for people to attend the event. He thinks the move will cause some growing pains, but he is optimistic for Saturday.

Busick and Reno County Extension put on the Kansas Cattle Drive with the help of community groups, but he said he is willing to hand the event over if Pretty Prairie were to decide they wanted to take control.

“That’s something I’ve always kind of said — even with Buhler — that I’d like to hand it off,” Busick said. “I’ll help promote or sponsor the event if they want, but I’d love to see them take over and really make it a community-based thing.”