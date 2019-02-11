The Hutchinson Community College men’s track and field team ran its season total of NJCAA Indoor qualifiers to 16 on Saturday with four more tickets punched.

The Blue Dragons were split on Saturday competing at the Gorilla Classic at the Plaster Center in Pittsburg and the Scottie Classic at Walter’s Wellness Center in Highland. Both sites yielded Blue Dragon national qualifiers.

Cross Country All-American Brett Hillabrand earned his second individual national qualification. On Saturday Hillabrand qualified in the mile with a time of 4 minutes, 22.94 seconds. That’s the sixth-best time in the Blue Dragon indoor history.

Freshman Sylvestre Kibarar also qualified in a second individual event when he posted a national qualifying time in the 5,000 meters. His time of 15:12.77 is the second-fastest time in indoor team history.

Sophomore Jared Stark ran a PR in the 3,000 meters and earned a nationals berth with a time of 8:50.82. That is the fourth-fastest time in Blue Dragon indoor history.

Sophomore Jason Luft qualified in the 800 meters. His time of 1:57.69 is the eighth fastest in Blue Dragon indoor history.

At Highland, Garet Johnson earned a spot in the national championships when he won the Scottie Classic shot put with a PR throw of 49 feet, 4 1/2 inches. Johnson also won the weight throw at Highland at 44-2 3/4.

Already qualified for nationals, the Blue Dragon men’s 4x400 relay team posted the ninth-fastest time in the nation at Pittsburg on Saturday. The relay of Dusty Torres, Denilson Whitmore, Donovan Whitmore and Elijah Smith ran a time of 3:17.72, which is the third fastest in Blue Dragon indoor history.

The Blue Dragons next compete at the Region VI Indoor championships on Friday and Saturday at the Plaster Center in Pittsburg.