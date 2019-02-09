DERBY — A lot of story lines can be gleamed from the Newton High School boys’ basketball team’s 75-70 win over Derby Friday in AV-CTL I play in Derby.

Normally a defensive and rebound specialist, Jamieson Jones scored 13 points for the Railers on six of 10 shooting. There was the overcoming 19 turnovers, committing just two in the fourth quarter. There was the first time in a number of years Newton winning at Derby as well as Newton winning three times against the Panthers this season.

“You have to give Derby credit for the pressure they played all game long,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “We did a much better job against their press. We broke the front line of it and then attacked the basket. In the first half, we got tons of buckets underneath. Damarius and Jamieson did a great job of getting to the rim. Jamieson had a couple huge layups. Jaheem Ray hit some huge free throws. He is coming off the bench and that’s huge. We have a lot confidence in him. He’s a good free throw shooter. Those were huge plays in the game.”

Derby overcame a double-digit deficit for the second time against the Railers this season, taking the lead several times in the second half.

Damarius Peterson led Newton with 24 points, followed by Ty Berry with 21.

“(When Berry went out with four fouls) it was huge getting points in the lane,” Jones said. “We were able to do that tonight. I was shooting the ball a little more tonight. This is a big win for us. We’re only going to get better. This was a big win on the road. We haven’t won here in something like 20, 30 years. … We got a lot of boards.”

Derby was led by Clayton Hood with 14 points, followed, 4-12, by freshman Amari Thomas with 12 on four 3-pointers, and Tré Washington with 11 points.

Newton jumped out to a 9-2 lead. Derby didn’t hit a field goal until Isaac Ray hit a 3-pointer with 2:20 left in the period. Derby used the outside shot to take a 16-15 lead. An Alex Krogmeier trey put Newton ahead 18-16 at the end of the quarter.

The two teams traded points through most of the second quarter. With Newton leading by one with 38 seconds remaining, Peterson hit a layup. Berry was undercut on a layup off a steal and awarded the basket and a two-shot intentional foul. Kolin Sauceda capped the first half with a trey to put Newton ahead 41-31.

Newton finished the half 15 of 23 shooting with 10 turnovers. Derby was 10 of 23 with five turnovers.

Newton led by as many as 13 in the third quarter. Derby came back to within three on a 3-pointer with 1:32 left in the period. Clayton Hood followed with one of two free throws 37 seconds later.

After a Jones layup, Derby hit another 3-pointer. Hood scored a three-point play with .3 seconds remaining to put Derby ahead 55-53.

Peterson opened the fourth quarter with a pair of layups. Leading by three, Berry picked up his fourth foul with 4:58 in regulation. The two teams traded baskets for the next 90 seconds. After a Railer defensive stop, Krogmeier hit a layup with 3:01 to play, putting Newton up by five. Newton made several more stops, but was unable to capitalize. A Washington layup, followed by two of three free throws got Derby back to within one with 1:16 in regulation.

Jaheem Ray hit two free throws for Newton with 58.8 seconds to play. He hit two more 20 seconds later to put Newton back up by five. Damarius hit two more free throws with 27 seconds to play.

After a Derby layup, Berry hit one of two free throws. Hood hit a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left.

“We know Derby pretty well and they know all our calls,” Preston said.

“We just have to play like we did tonight,” Jones said. “We have to keep up this kind of intensity. We have to rebound. That’s big for us.”

Newton improves to 10-6, 6-3 in AV-CTL I play. The Railers have won three straight and six of its last seven. Newton hosts Campus at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a team that beat Newton 67-53 on the road earlier this season.

“They are one of the top teams in Class 6A and one of the better teams in our league,” Preston said. “They are big. They stymied us down there last time. Our guys are glad to be playing at home.”

NEWTON (10-6, 6-3 AV-CTL I) — Brackeen 1 0-0 2, 2; Berry 3 (3) 6-10 4, 21; Sauced 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Krogmeier 0 (2) 0-0 3, 6; J.Ray 0 4-4 0, 4; Jones 6 1-2 3, 13; Peterson 9 6-7 2, 24; TOTALS 20 (6) 17-23 14, 75.

DERBY (4-12, 2-7 AV-CTL I) — J.Clemons 1 (1) 1-2 1, 6; Bonner 0 0-0 0, 0; Chadwick 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Araujo-McKendrick 1 0-0 0, 2; L.Clemons 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Washington 2 (1) 4-5 5, 11; Thatcher 0 0-0 0, 0; Parke 0 0-0 0, 0; Wash 3 (1) 0-0 3, 9; Hood 4 (1) 3-5 2, 14; I.Ray 0 (2) 2-2 1, 8; Thomas 0 (4) 0-0 3, 12; Meyer 1 0-0 2, 2; TOTALS 12 (12) 10-14 19, 70.

Newton;18;23;12;22;—75

Derby;16;15;24;15;—70