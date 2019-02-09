DERBY — The Newton High School boys’ bowling team had its team highest score of the season after a third-place finish in a triangular Friday at the Derby Bowl.
Hutchinson won the team title at 2,532, followed by Derby at 2,420 and Newton at 2,361. The Hutchinson girls won at 1,983, followed by Derby at 1,979 and Newton at 1,605.
“That was the first time the boys broke 2,300,” Newton coach Joanie Pauls said. “Brett (Ashcraft) had a 268 and that was Treyton’s (Rice) first 600 of the year. He’s them in previous years, but he’s been in the high fives this year. Joey (Gile) had an open frame in the ninth or he would have had a 200. They were finishing well and I’m glad to see them scoring well. The girls did OK. We were without Shelby (Wolfe). Brynna (Walton) has been battling an injury and has been below her average. We brought up Emma Brockman as our no. 6 today. She had the high series and, I think, the high game as well. Tiffany (Steffl) had a good day too.”
Connor Hare of Derby had the high series of 686, followed by Dakota Philbrick of Hutchinson at 648. Newton senior Brett Ashcraft was third at 647.
Ashcraft had high game honors at 268. Rice, Philbrick and Justin Frahm of Hutchinson each had a 247.
Treyton Rice rolled a 612 for Newton, followed by Joey Gile at 564, Cooper Burns at 519, Patrick Vasquez at 485 and Kobe Burns at 469.
“That might be one of my highest (this year), Ashcraft said. “I was doing pretty well in the third game. I hope this can get me ready for league and regionals. I’m hoping to medal at league this year and I would like to do well at regionals.”
Kaitlyn Dixon of Derby had the girls’ high series of 589, followed by Mackenzie Dunigan of Hutchinson at 557 and Danielle De Bruyn of Derby at 557.
Dixon had the high game of 233, followed by De Bruyn and Dunigan each at 204.
For the Railer girls, Emma Brockman led Newton with a 415, followed by Tiffany Steffl at 405, McKayla Garton at 394, Reagan Morris at 339, Walton at 334 and Hailey Grattan at 328.
Brockman had Newton’s high game of 189.
Newton competes at the AV-CTL I championships at 10 a.m. Thursday at Seneca Bowl in Wichita. Newton then competes Monday in Junction City with Manhattan. A junior varsity meet has been added Tuesday against first-year team Valley Center at Play-Mor Lanes.
“League is tough this year,” Pauls said. “The AV-CTL has some of the best teams in the state right now — Campus, Derby, Hutch, Salina Central and Salina South are all very tough.”
Derby tri
Friday
Derby Bowl
Varsity girls
Hutchinson;1;2;3;series
Dunigan, Mackenzie;190;204;163;—557
Mayes, Breanna;130;156;198;—484
Philbrick, Brecken;167;167;143;—477
Gabhart, Jaisy;142;162;161;—465
Goans, Cassidy;106;137;115;—358
TOTALS;629;689;665;—1,983
Newton;1;2;3;series
Walton, Brynna;111;112;111;—334
Garton, McKayla;106;127;161;—394
Steffl, Tiffany;149;144;112;—405
Morris, Reagan;98;126;115;—339
Grattan, Hailey;119;121;88;—328
Brockman, Emma;127;125;189;—441
TOTALS;506;522;577;—1,605
Derby;1;2;3;series
De Bruyn, Danielle;204;174;147;—525
Dixon, Kaitlyn;190;233;166;—589
Olmstead, Karlee;119;104;120;—343
Rhynard, Tori;156;116;139;—411
Sutton, Alexis;139;147;142;—428
Sutton, Michaela;144;137;134;—415
TOTALS;694;691;594;—1,979
Varsity boys
Hutchinson;1;2;3;series
Hobbs, Dalton;208;205;223;—636
Goldsmith, Kaden;144;201;179;—524
Winchester, Jake;160;157;173;—490
Philbrick, Dakota;169;247;232;—648
Frahm, Justin;189;247;208;—644
McFarland, Stephen;184;186;219;—589
TOTALS;750;900;882;—2,532
Newton;1;2;3;series
Ashcraft, Brett;187;192;268;—647
Rice, Treyton;187;178;247;—612
Gile, Joey;194;179;192;—565
Burns, Cooper;204;145;170;—519
Burns, Kobe;183;148;137;—468
Vasquez, Patrick;193;157;135;—485
TOTALS;778;706;877;—2,361
Derby;1;2;3;series
Miller, Jason;219;161;143;—523
Harden, Andrew;169;174;180;—523
Hare, Connor;224;220;242;—686
Hedden, Alex;173;159;205;—537
Lewis, Josh;112;175;190;—477
Gardner, Justin;204;214;160;—578
TOTALS;820;783;817;—2,420
Junior varsity girls
Hutchinson 1,352, Newton 919, Derby 556
Newton;1;2;3;series
Lyall, Cori;64;69;113;—246
St. Peter, Anna;109;137;113;—359
Le, Tu;84;130;100;—314
TOTALS;257;336;326;919
Junior varsity boys
Derby 1,797, Hutchinson 1,796, Newton 1,690
Newton;1;2;3;series
Pomeroy, David;135;127;161;—423
Montano, Alfie;121;134;164;—419
Nelson, Dehann;189;141;105;—435
Mick, Christopher;155;121;121;—397
Downey, Aaron;118;115;121;—354
Grosse, Carter;58;102;104;—264
TOTALS;600;523;567;—1,690