Saturday

Feb 9, 2019 at 12:01 AM


BOYS

Abilene 54, Wamego 44

Andale 62, Clearwater 25

Andover Central 73, Goddard 54

Ashland 55, Satanta 49

Attica 59, Burrton 48

Augusta 52, Buhler 38

BV North 80, Metro Academy 59

BV Northwest 57, BV West 49

Basehor-Linwood 71, Lansing 34

Belle Plaine 65, Conway Springs 38

Beloit 47, Russell 41

Berean Academy 55, Moundridge 31

Bishop Miege 70, St. James Academy 42

Bishop Seabury Academy 65, Veritas Christian 63, OT

Caldwell 70, Sedan 28

Central Plains 73, La Crosse 18

Cheney 59, Garden Plain 38

Cheylin 61, Golden Plains 53

Circle 55, El Dorado 48

Clifton-Clyde 66, Onaga 30

Colby 62, Scott City 52

Concordia 55, Chapman 50

Ellis 45, Smith Center 41

Eureka 73, Bluestem 30

Frankfort 78, Troy 53

Garden City 43, Great Bend 34

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 45, Lakeside 43

Goddard-Eisenhower 67, Arkansas City 58

Goessel 57, Herington 21

Hanover 66, Doniphan West 14

Hays 59, Liberal 54

Hesston 47, Lyons 35

Hiawatha 59, Royal Valley 55

Highland Park 66, Junction City 56

Hoxie 56, Dighton 38

Hugoton 64, Goodland 34

Hutchinson 54, Valley Center 51

Hutchinson Trinity 49, Inman 40

Jefferson North 39, Atchison County 36

Jefferson West 55, Riverside 41

KC Harmon 53, KC Wyandotte 42

KC Piper 64, Tonganoxie 35

Kingman 65, Chaparral 47

Larned 62, Hillsboro 59, OT

Leavenworth 73, KC Turner 6

Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 68, KC Christian 57

Little River 68, Solomon 39

Logan 43, Weskan 37

Macksville 63, Bucklin 41

Maize 46, Wichita Campus 45

Maize South 83, Andover 64

Marion 86, Ell-Saline 80

Marysville 56, Clay Center 55

McLouth 57, Horton 32

McPherson 55, Winfield 42

Meade 62, Minneola 45

Medicine Lodge 54, Douglass 47

Minneapolis 48, Southeast Saline 45

Ness City 87, Otis-Bison 50

Newton 75, Derby 70

Nickerson 56, Haven 30

Northern Valley 64, Triplains-Brewster 31

Oakley 46, Hill City 28

Olathe East 68, SM East 61

Olathe South 54, Olathe Northwest 37

Olathe West 77, Olathe North 71

Osborne 67, Stockton 58

Oskaloosa 57, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 28

Perry-Lecompton 56, Nemaha Central 39

Phillipsburg 61, Hays-TMP-Marian 50

Pike Valley 60, Natoma 50

Pittsburg Colgan 52, Galena 32

Plainville 54, Norton 51

Pleasant Ridge 63, Valley Falls 57

Pratt 62, Smoky Valley 55, OT

Pratt Skyline 72, Pretty Prairie 45

Quinter 55, Rawlins County 34

Republic County 55, Ellsworth 41

Riley County 52, Wabaunsee 30

Rock Creek 52, St. Mary's 50

Rock Hills 68, Lincoln 44

Rose Hill 49, Wellington 32

SM South 57, Lawrence Free State 47, OT

SM West 57, Lawrence 55

Sabetha 55, Holton 45

Salina Central 54, Salina South 44

Salina Sacred Heart 63, Council Grove 42

Santa Fe Trail 81, Osawatomie 56

Sedgwick 56, Bennington 47

Silver Lake 64, Rossville 52

South Gray 73, Southwestern Hts. 64

Spearville 58, Ingalls 39

Spring Hill 48, Louisburg 25

St. John 60, Victoria 45

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 63, Chase 37

St. John's Military 60, Flint Hills Christian 39

St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Mill Valley 38

Stanton County 64, Cimarron 51

Syracuse 48, Sublette 36

Thunder Ridge 70, Tescott 19

Topeka 53, Washburn Rural 42

Topeka Hayden 53, Manhattan 43

Topeka Seaman 51, DeSoto 46

Topeka West 58, Emporia 35

University Academy, Mo. 69, Maranatha Academy 62

Washington County 69, Axtell 61

Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, Wichita West 42

Wichita Collegiate 60, Mulvane 52

Wichita East 62, Kapaun Mount Carmel 46

Wichita Heights 68, Wichita South 47

Wichita Southeast 63, Wichita Northwest 35

Wichita Trinity 77, Wichita Independent 36


POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lyndon vs. Hartford, ppd.

Marais des Cygnes Valley vs. Mission Valley, ppd.

Marmaton Valley vs. Southern Coffey, ppd.

Osage City vs. Olpe, ppd.

Oswego vs. Crest, ppd.

Prairie View vs. Burlington, ppd.

Riverton vs. Girard, ppd.

West Franklin vs. Wellsville, ppd.