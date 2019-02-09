BOYS



Abilene 54, Wamego 44



Andale 62, Clearwater 25



Andover Central 73, Goddard 54



Ashland 55, Satanta 49



Attica 59, Burrton 48



Augusta 52, Buhler 38



BV North 80, Metro Academy 59



BV Northwest 57, BV West 49



Basehor-Linwood 71, Lansing 34



Belle Plaine 65, Conway Springs 38



Beloit 47, Russell 41



Berean Academy 55, Moundridge 31



Bishop Miege 70, St. James Academy 42



Bishop Seabury Academy 65, Veritas Christian 63, OT



Caldwell 70, Sedan 28



Central Plains 73, La Crosse 18



Cheney 59, Garden Plain 38



Cheylin 61, Golden Plains 53



Circle 55, El Dorado 48



Clifton-Clyde 66, Onaga 30



Colby 62, Scott City 52



Concordia 55, Chapman 50



Ellis 45, Smith Center 41



Eureka 73, Bluestem 30



Frankfort 78, Troy 53



Garden City 43, Great Bend 34



Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 45, Lakeside 43



Goddard-Eisenhower 67, Arkansas City 58



Goessel 57, Herington 21



Hanover 66, Doniphan West 14



Hays 59, Liberal 54



Hesston 47, Lyons 35



Hiawatha 59, Royal Valley 55



Highland Park 66, Junction City 56



Hoxie 56, Dighton 38



Hugoton 64, Goodland 34



Hutchinson 54, Valley Center 51



Hutchinson Trinity 49, Inman 40



Jefferson North 39, Atchison County 36



Jefferson West 55, Riverside 41



KC Harmon 53, KC Wyandotte 42



KC Piper 64, Tonganoxie 35



Kingman 65, Chaparral 47



Larned 62, Hillsboro 59, OT



Leavenworth 73, KC Turner 6



Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 68, KC Christian 57



Little River 68, Solomon 39



Logan 43, Weskan 37



Macksville 63, Bucklin 41



Maize 46, Wichita Campus 45



Maize South 83, Andover 64



Marion 86, Ell-Saline 80



Marysville 56, Clay Center 55



McLouth 57, Horton 32



McPherson 55, Winfield 42



Meade 62, Minneola 45



Medicine Lodge 54, Douglass 47



Minneapolis 48, Southeast Saline 45



Ness City 87, Otis-Bison 50



Newton 75, Derby 70



Nickerson 56, Haven 30



Northern Valley 64, Triplains-Brewster 31



Oakley 46, Hill City 28



Olathe East 68, SM East 61



Olathe South 54, Olathe Northwest 37



Olathe West 77, Olathe North 71



Osborne 67, Stockton 58



Oskaloosa 57, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 28



Perry-Lecompton 56, Nemaha Central 39



Phillipsburg 61, Hays-TMP-Marian 50



Pike Valley 60, Natoma 50



Pittsburg Colgan 52, Galena 32



Plainville 54, Norton 51



Pleasant Ridge 63, Valley Falls 57



Pratt 62, Smoky Valley 55, OT



Pratt Skyline 72, Pretty Prairie 45



Quinter 55, Rawlins County 34



Republic County 55, Ellsworth 41



Riley County 52, Wabaunsee 30



Rock Creek 52, St. Mary's 50



Rock Hills 68, Lincoln 44



Rose Hill 49, Wellington 32



SM South 57, Lawrence Free State 47, OT



SM West 57, Lawrence 55



Sabetha 55, Holton 45



Salina Central 54, Salina South 44



Salina Sacred Heart 63, Council Grove 42



Santa Fe Trail 81, Osawatomie 56



Sedgwick 56, Bennington 47



Silver Lake 64, Rossville 52



South Gray 73, Southwestern Hts. 64



Spearville 58, Ingalls 39



Spring Hill 48, Louisburg 25



St. John 60, Victoria 45



St. John's Beloit-Tipton 63, Chase 37



St. John's Military 60, Flint Hills Christian 39



St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Mill Valley 38



Stanton County 64, Cimarron 51



Syracuse 48, Sublette 36



Thunder Ridge 70, Tescott 19



Topeka 53, Washburn Rural 42



Topeka Hayden 53, Manhattan 43



Topeka Seaman 51, DeSoto 46



Topeka West 58, Emporia 35



University Academy, Mo. 69, Maranatha Academy 62



Washington County 69, Axtell 61



Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, Wichita West 42



Wichita Collegiate 60, Mulvane 52



Wichita East 62, Kapaun Mount Carmel 46



Wichita Heights 68, Wichita South 47



Wichita Southeast 63, Wichita Northwest 35



Wichita Trinity 77, Wichita Independent 36





POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



Lyndon vs. Hartford, ppd.



Marais des Cygnes Valley vs. Mission Valley, ppd.



Marmaton Valley vs. Southern Coffey, ppd.



Osage City vs. Olpe, ppd.



Oswego vs. Crest, ppd.



Prairie View vs. Burlington, ppd.



Riverton vs. Girard, ppd.



West Franklin vs. Wellsville, ppd.





