LAS VEGAS — Flip-Flop Shop gymnast Carlye Anderson competed at an AAU meet Jan. 26 in Las Vegas.

Anderson won the open optional all-around with a score of 34.275. She won the vault at 8.8 and the floor exercises at 9.175. Anderson took second on uneven parallel bars at 8.6, took second on the balance beam at 7.7.

WICHITA — The Wichita Sports Hall of Fame named its 2019 induction class.

Those to be inducted include Wichita Northwest soccer coach Bobby Bribesca; former Wichita East and NFL player Arthur Brown; former Wichita East and NFL player Bryce Brown; former Friends, Southwestern, Butler Community College, Pratt Community College, Cowley College, Wichita North and Andover High School team physician Dr. Bad Brunder; bowler Debbie Walker Christinsen; former Campus and Wichita State baseball player Carl Hall; Wichita Collegiate boys’ and girls’ tennis coach Dave Hawley; NCRA racer Frankie Lies; former Wichita South and Missouri State baseball player Johnny Murdock; Wichita State golfer Gary Navarro; and Wichita State and Wichita Heights basketball player Evan Wessel.

Don Hall has been named the Mal Elliott Sports Media inductee. Hall has served as the PA announcer for Wichita State basketball for 26 years, as well as several indoor football teams, the Wichita Wings indoor soccer team, the Wichita Outlaw basketball team, the Wichita Wind hockey team and the National Baseball Congress.

The team inductee was the 51 boys’ and girls’ state championship tennis teams at Wichita Collegiate since 1986.åWesturban Baseball is the organizational inductee.

The induction ceremony is 2 p.m. April 20 at the Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas. The induction ceremony is free and open to the public.

More information is available at wichitahof.com.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has selected the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, as the site of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Championships beginning with the 2020-21 season.

The arena seats 6,813 for basketball.

It has served as the home of the NAIA Division II championships since 2004.

The NAIA will eliminate divisions in men’s and women’s basketball in the 2020-21 season.

The Division I championships are held at the Rimrock Auto Arena in Billings, Mont.

The site for the men’s tournament has not been announced. The Division I tournament is at Memorial Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo., where it has been held from 1937 to 1974 and again from 2002 to the present. (It spent 1975 to 1993 at Kemper Arena and 1994 to 2001 in Tulsa, Okla.).

The Division II men’s tournament is in its second season at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., after a year at Stephenville, Texas, seven years in Nampa, Idaho and 18 years at Keeter Gymnasium on the campus of the College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo.

When the two divisions are combined, the tournament format will change to a 64-team field. The first two rounds will be at campus sites with the final 16 advancing to the national site.

Bethel is an NAIA Division II member. The men have qualified for the national tournament once in school history in 2003. The women have never qualified for the national tournament.